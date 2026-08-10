Jharkhand Student Protest highlights: BJP calls Aug 11 Jharkhand bandh over police lathi-charge on protesting students
Jharkhand Student Protest highlights: The BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday, August 11, to protest the police lathi-charge and alleged "atrocities" against students protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
- 10:17 PM IST, Aug 10BJP calls Aug 11 Jharkhand bandh over police lathi-charge on protesting students
- 8:56 PM IST, Aug 10Student leader Devendra Mahto hospitalised as health deteriorates after 9-day hunger strike
- 8:47 PM IST, Aug 10Ranchi protester Sanjay Mahto alleges police lathi-charge, says 'even if they kill us, we will not bow down'
- 7:52 PM IST, Aug 104 policemen injured in stone pelting during protesters' march to Jharkhand Assembly: Ranchi SP
- 7:40 PM IST, Aug 10Student leader Devendra Mahto says 'on hunger strike for 9 days', alleges police pushed him, forced him into ambulance
- 5:16 PM IST, Aug 10Ranchi protest sees 'Pushpa' join Vidhan Sabha Gherao, says Jharkhand students 'will neither bow nor stop'
- 4:56 PM IST, Aug 10Ranchi protest sees clash as student leader urges peaceful march, action against 'anti-social elements'
- 3:07 PM IST, Aug 10Police use tear gas as job aspirants breach barricades, march towards Jharkhand Assembly
- 2:24 PM IST, Aug 10Man dresses up as ‘Pushpa’ to join protest
- 2:13 PM IST, Aug 10What police said on lathicharge
- 1:51 PM IST, Aug 10JLKM MLA urges police to cooperate with students
- 1:33 PM IST, Aug 10‘Barbaric lathicharge, police hit us on head,’ says a student protester
- 1:16 PM IST, Aug 10Police use lathicharge to disperse crowd
- 1:04 PM IST, Aug 10Protesters dance as police use water cannons
- 12:52 PM IST, Aug 10‘Is this Pakistan?’ Student leader on ‘spiked barricading’
- 12:43 PM IST, Aug 10Police use water canons to disperse crowd
- 12:24 PM IST, Aug 10‘It’s Hemant Soren's birthday, don't cause any mishap like Jantar Mantar' - Student leaer Mahto
- 12:16 PM IST, Aug 10Students climb over police barricades during Vidhan Sabha march
- 11:55 AM IST, Aug 10‘Reached here in ambulance, will go ahead on stretcher’ - Dvendra Mahto
- 11:51 AM IST, Aug 10Devendra Nath Mahto joins march to Vidhan Sabha
- 11:40 AM IST, Aug 10JLKM's Devendra Nath Mahto join march from ambulance
- 11:23 AM IST, Aug 10Student resolve to march peacefully
- 11:14 AM IST, Aug 10Students march to New Assembly building
- 11:12 AM IST, Aug 10JLKM MLA alleges govt failure
- 11:03 AM IST, Aug 10BJP leaders staging sit-in outside CM's house detained
- 10:50 AM IST, Aug 10BJP leaders stage sit-in protest outside CM Hemant Soren's residence
- 10:49 AM IST, Aug 10Students march towards Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha
- 10:42 AM IST, Aug 10Students demand CBI probe into exam irregularities
- 10:27 AM IST, Aug 10Big shake-up in JPSC amid protests
- 10:12 AM IST, Aug 10ED files money laundering case into JPSC exam irregularities
- 10:03 AM IST, Aug 10Govt claims 98% demands accepted, students say ‘not true’
- 9:50 AM IST, Aug 10Police' security arrangements ahead of ‘vidha sabha gherao’
- 9:32 AM IST, Aug 10Doctors inspect health of sudents on hunger strike
- 9:17 AM IST, Aug 10‘Today is day of revolution,’ says Devendra Nath Mahato
- 9:12 AM IST, Aug 10‘Govt has not conceded to 100% of our demands,' says student leader
- 9:03 AM IST, Aug 10PM Modi's birthday wish to CM Hemant Soren ahead of students' march
- 8:52 AM IST, Aug 10Protesters leave Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to march towards the ‘Vidhan Sabha’
- 8:45 AM IST, Aug 10‘Wherever police stops us, we will simply sit right there,’ says student leader
- 8:31 AM IST, Aug 10Govt urges student leader to end indefinite hunger strike
- 8:29 AM IST, Aug 10Schools to remain closed today
- 8:27 AM IST, Aug 10Student leader urges people from across state to join ‘vidhan sabha gherao’ march
Jharkhand students protest highlights: After sixth round of talks with Jharkhand government failed to reach a breakthrough on Sunday, the student protesting in the state marched towards the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi on Monday to protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. Security across Ranchi was beefed ahead of to the march....Read More
Razor fencing was installed along the route to Jharkhand's vidhan sabha near Jagannath Temple in Ranchi and section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha. Most of the schools in Ranchi are closed today.
Track live updates of students protest in Jharkhand in Hindi here
Meanwhile, ED filed a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.
On Sunday, the Jharkhand government, led by Hemant Soren, and students sat for a sixth round of talks to end the protest but failed to reach a breakthrough and accused each other of not being serious about resolving the matter. The students then announced that their protest will continue.
There were conflicting claims on what happened during the talks, with the state government claiming that they conceded to “98 per cent” of the students' demands while the other side insisting that it was not true.
What are the Jharkhand students demanding?
Among the key demands put forth by the students protesting at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium are a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the state recruitment exams, cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, and reforms in the recruitment process for state government jobs.
They have also demanded strict action against those guilty in exam irregularities, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC.
The students have claimed that their demands have not yet been met by authorities.
"We had categorised our demands into three sections--cancellation of exams, investigation, and reforms. The government did accept and fulfil the demands related to reforms. However, regarding our demands for cancellation--specifically the cancellation of all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, the JSSC-CGL exam, the PGT exam, the Excise exam, and all other exams involving Abhay Tiwari--the government has shown no willingness to agree," said student leader Ravindra Paswan, as quoted by news agency ANI.
He also appealed students from across the state to join today's march and said that the march will remain peaceful.
"If any anti-social element or unruly individual attempts to weaken or incite violence within our movement, we students will firmly oppose them and hand them over to the police," he said.
The live updates to the blog are closed.
The live updates to the blog are closed.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP calls Aug 11 Jharkhand bandh over police lathi-charge on protesting students
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: The BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday, August 11, to protest the police lathi-charge and alleged "atrocities" against students protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: 'Government has heard you': Hemant Soren calls for peace, assures Jharkhand students of action on demands
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JPSC-JSSC aspirants defiant after 3rd lathi-charge in Ranchi, vow to continue protest
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JPSC-JSSC aspirants remained defiant on Monday evening after police resorted to a lathi-charge for the third time to disperse students protesting outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi.
The protesters vowed to continue their agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and reiterated their demand for a CBI probe.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto hospitalised as health deteriorates after 9-day hunger strike
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto was hospitalised on Monday after his health deteriorated following a nine-day hunger strike over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations.
Mahto, who has been on hunger strike as part of the protest, joined the students' march towards the Jharkhand Assembly despite his deteriorating health. He was later taken to hospital for medical attention.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Ranchi protester Sanjay Mahto alleges police lathi-charge, says 'even if they kill us, we will not bow down'
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: 4 policemen injured in stone pelting during protesters' march to Jharkhand Assembly: Ranchi SP
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Four policemen were injured after protesters allegedly pelted stones during a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi on Monday, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto says 'on hunger strike for 9 days', alleges police pushed him, forced him into ambulance
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Mahto, speaking during the 'Vidhan Sabha March' in Ranchi on Monday, alleged that police manhandled protesters and forcibly took him away in an ambulance.
"We have been on a Satyagraha for the past 17 days and on hunger strike for 9 days. The police pushed a hungry person like me too and forcibly put me in an ambulance," Mahto said.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JPSC-JSSC aspirants protest outside Jharkhand Assembly, demand CBI probe into JSSC-CGL exam
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP condemns police action against Jharkhand job aspirants, questions Rahul Gandhi's silence
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: The BJP on Monday condemned the Jharkhand Police's use of water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge against job aspirants protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The BJP accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government of using force against protesting students and questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over the police action.
The incident took place as thousands of job aspirants taking part in a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" protest attempted to breach multiple barricades while marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly. Police responded by using tear gas, water cannons and lathis to stop the protesters.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi says 'use of force against students is wrong' amid Jharkhand protest
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Ranchi protest sees 'Pushpa' join Vidhan Sabha Gherao, says Jharkhand students 'will neither bow nor stop'
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: A man dressed as the popular film character 'Pushpa' joined the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by PSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday, calling for justice for the protesting students.
Speaking to ANI, he said he had joined the protest in "Pushpa style" and urged the government to address the students' demands.
"I have come to protest in 'Pushpa style'. People told me that big actors and influencers reached Jantar Mantar to support that protest. These people are also students, we should not discriminate," he said.
He said the issue should receive national media attention and urged the government to accept the students' demands.
"This matter should reach the national media and these students should get justice. Parents give in to their children's demands. Govt too should give in to these students' demands," he added.
He concluded by saying, "Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Ranchi protest sees clash as student leader urges peaceful march, action against 'anti-social elements'
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Amid a clash between youth protesters and police during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi on Monday over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations, student leader Ravindra Paswan appealed for a peaceful and constitutional protest.
Paswan said students remained firm on their demands but alleged that a few "anti-social elements" were attempting to divert the movement.
"We are peaceful. Students are adamant about their issues. A few anti-social elements are attempting to take the protest in a different direction. But we, the students, are supporting our issue," Paswan told ANI.
He urged the administration to identify those involved in any untoward incidents, saying CCTV footage and videos would be examined.
"We appeal to the administration to identify such anti-social elements. Our volunteers are also trying to identify them. CCTV footage and video cameras will be examined, and action will be taken," he said.
Paswan also appealed to students to alert protest volunteers if they noticed anyone attempting to disrupt the demonstration.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JPSC-JSSC protester says he was injured in police lathi-charge
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: A JPSC-JSSC aspirant, Sanjay Mahto, on Monday claimed he was injured in a police lathi-charge during the ongoing protest in Ranchi.
“My head and legs are hurting, and my head is bleeding,” Mahto said, describing his injuries after the police action against protesting job aspirants.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Fresh clash breaks out as JPSC-JSSC aspirants march towards Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: No force against JPSC, JSSC protesters, Jharkhand minister says amid Ranchi agitation
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Amid ongoing protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh on Monday said the government respects the right to protest but decisions regarding the cancellation of examinations must remain within the constitutional framework.
Addressing the protests, Singh said the administration had been directed to maintain law and order without resorting to force.
"In a democracy, there is permission for protests; people are free to hold them. The administration is taking the necessary actions to maintain law and order. There will be no use of pellet guns, tear gas, or lathi-charge here," she told reporters.
Responding to allegations that the state government had failed to communicate with the protesting students, Singh said dialogue with the aspirants had remained ongoing over the past several days.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ED launches money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, including the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, officials said on Monday.
The central agency has taken cognisance of a Jharkhand Police CID FIR, along with other complaints and chargesheets, to initiate the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The ED is expected to take further action as part of the investigation, including gathering evidence and summoning people linked to the cases, officials said.
The agency may also examine the assets of the accused and consider attachment proceedings, they added.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police use tear gas as job aspirants breach barricades, march towards Jharkhand Assembly
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police used tear gas on Monday as thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly and breached barricades put up to stop them.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand CID arrests former JPSC chief L Khiangte over alleged exam irregularities
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: The Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, a senior official of the state probe agency said.
Khiangte, who was appointed JPSC chairperson in February last year, resigned from the post on July 22.
He had taken charge of the commission after retiring as Jharkhand's chief secretary.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand Speaker pulls up BJP MLAs for skipping House after raising questions
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Monday criticised the absence of BJP legislators during the Monsoon Session, saying it was not proper parliamentary practice to raise questions in the House and then remain absent when they were taken up.
The Speaker's remarks came during the Question Hour on the third day of the session, which began at 11 am.
Mahato called out BJP MLAs Nagendra Mahto, Chandreswar Prasad Singh and Raj Sinha to ask their listed questions. However, none of the three legislators responded when their names were announced.
Taking note of their absence, the Speaker said, “Raising questions in the House and then not attending the proceedings is not considered good practice in the parliamentary system.”
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Man dresses up as ‘Pushpa’ to join protest
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: A man dressed up as film character 'Pushpa' and joining 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march said, "Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi."
"I have come to protest in 'Pushpa style'. People told me that big actors and influencers reached Jantar Mantar to support that protest. These people are also students, we should not discriminate...This matter should reach the national media and these students should get justice. Parents give in to their children's demands. Govt too should give in to these students' demands. Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi..." he told ANI.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: What police said on lathicharge
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Gaurav Goswami, SP Rural, Ranchi said that mild lathi charge was used when some of the students attempted to reach the last barricading where Section 163 is in effect.
"Minimum use of lathi was done. We are speaking with the students continuously. They are peaceful right now, we are engaging with them continuously. They students have agreed with us to stop here itself for sometime," he said.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JLKM MLA urges police to cooperate with students
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Amid student protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato says, "A message to Police of Jharkhand - try to cooperate with the students of Jharkhand because this is a peaceful protest."
On lathi charge on students, he says, "This is not good. This is a completely peaceful protest, so how can you use lathi?"
On injuries due to Police lathi charge, he says, "Yes, I have heard. So, I came to this place. I will try to find out what is going on." (ANI)
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ‘Barbaric lathicharge, police hit us on head,’ says a student protester
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: On lathi charge by police during 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, a student protester says, "Barbaric lathi charge was launched on students protesting near police barricading. Baton should be used only below the waist but they hit us on head, arms, face and everywhere else. This shows the double standards of the Govt."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police use lathicharge to disperse crowd
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand Police resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd during students' 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march on Monday in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Protesters dance as police use water cannons
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students protesting against exam irregularities danced as police used water cannons when attempt to breach barricades during the ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march in Jharkhand today.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ‘Is this Pakistan?’ Student leader on ‘spiked barricading’
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: During 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said, "When Govt put up spiked barricading, despite not being well I could not stop myself. Is this Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These are students."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police use water canons to disperse crowd
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Protesters dance and continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Jharkhand even as police use water cannon to disperse them.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ‘It’s Hemant Soren's birthday, don't cause any mishap like Jantar Mantar' - Student leaer Mahto
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: During 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said, "...I urge all students to stay disciplined. It is Hemant Soren's birthday today. I don't want students to do anything on this day which would cause some mishap here like that during Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. No blood should spill here, it should stay peaceful..."
"Govt should make a decision otherwise students will continue their protest like this. The Govt has invited anarchy. Despite being on a hunger strike for the past 9 days, I too have come here...I am no God or messiah, I am an ordinary man. Nothing is going to change in my personal life even after this...The three-layer barricading has been broken. The students are crossing this, but why is the Govt inviting anarchy and not accepting students' demand?"
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students climb over police barricades during Vidhan Sabha march
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Student protesters climb over Police barricading in Ranchi, as they continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi as part of their protest against alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ‘Reached here in ambulance, will go ahead on stretcher’ - Dvendra Mahto
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: As student leader Devendra Nath Mahto joins 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, he said, "...Despite being on a hunger strike, I have come here. They won't be able to stop us. I reached here in an ambulance and I am going ahead on a stretcher. I have been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days and the Govt will have to accept our demands."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Devendra Nath Mahto joins march to Vidhan Sabha
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto joins 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march of protesting students.
He has been on a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, the main protest site, for the past 9 days.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JLKM's Devendra Nath Mahto join march from ambulance
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JLKM's Devendra Nath Mahto, on fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joins march to Jharkhand assembly in ambulance.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students resolve to march peacefully
Student protesters in Ranchi continue to push forward as they resolve to march to the Vidhan Sabha. One of the protesters says, as quoted by ANI, "We have been stopped but we will head towards the Vidhan Sabha peacefully. Until our demands are met, we will not stop."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students march to New Assembly building
Protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants break through police barricade near Old Assembly building. They are heading to New Assembly building in Ranchi, reports ANI.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: JLKM MLA alleges govt failure
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato says, "This is a failure of the government. They should have accepted the demand (of cancellation of exams).
"The government indeed accepted several demands, I thank them for this. But the important demand is about JSSC-CGL exam. Maximum irregularities happened here. Abhay Tiwari has admitted that he got about 400 candidates selected."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP leaders staging sit-in outside CM's house detained
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: At the sit-in led by BJP's state unit chief Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, the protesters were seen raising slogans and holding up placards with demands such as "stop playing with students' future" and "recommend a CBI probe into irregularities in JPSC examination".
A police official said several BJP leaders, including Sahu and Marandi, have been detained.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP leaders stage sit-in protest outside CM Hemant Soren's residence
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Former CM Babulal Marandi and BJP leader Aditya Sahu lead a party workers' sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence, seeking a CBI probe into alleged examination irregularities.
Babulal Marandi says, "For the past 14-15 days, these students have been sitting at the stadium, staging a hunger strike, but the government is just dragging its feet."
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students march towards Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students hold protest march towards Vidhan Sabha amid heavy police force deployment.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students demand CBI probe into exam irregularities
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Students have demanded a CBI probe into exam irregularities in Jharkhand.
"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after the talks on Sunday failed.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Big shake-up in JPSC amid protests
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: While talks between the government and protesters failed to break the deadlock, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) saw a significant shake-up on Sunday.
All three members of the commission — Ajeeta Bhattacharya, wife of senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad — resigned from their posts.
The development followed summons issued by the Jharkhand CID to the three members in connection with allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks. Bhattacharya will appear for questioning on Monday, while Ahmad and Hansda have been called on August 12 and August 14, respectively.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ED files money laundering case into JPSC exam irregularities
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Enforcement Directorate files a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations, which triggered protests and an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Govt claims 98% demands accepted, students say ‘not true’
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: The situation in Jharkhand remains tense as the sixth round of talks on Sunday failed to break the deadlock, despite the government claiming to have accepted 98% of the students’ demands. The protesters, however, said the government had agreed to scrap only three of the 13 exams they wanted cancelled.
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Police' security arrangements ahead of ‘vidha sabha gherao’
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Ahead of the march, the Jharkhand Police and administration have tightened security, installing razor fencing along the route near Jagannath Temple. A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is also in force within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Doctors inspect health of students on hunger strike
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: A team of doctors inspected the health of JPSC-JSSC aspirants staging a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: ‘Today is day of revolution,’ says Devendra Nath Mahato
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Unable to even sit by himself, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Jharkhand said that today is the “day of revolution” for them.
“Today is a day of revolution and change for us. For those who have been on hunger strike for the past few days, today is a decisive day in this struggle,” he said.
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: ‘Govt has not conceded to 100% of our demands,' says student leader
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Sanjay Mehta, a student leader, said that despite multiple rounds of discussions with the government, all demands of the aspirants had not been accepted.
"Even after three rounds of talks, the government has not conceded to 100 per cent of our demands. Aspirants and supporters from all districts of Jharkhand are extending their moral support for the march to the Legislative Assembly," Mehta said.
“Our crucial demands are that the CGL exam must be cancelled, a CBI inquiry into the CGL matter must be conducted, the government must accept the reform model we have proposed, and it must adhere to the recruitment calendar we have suggested. If the government fails to meet even a single one of these demands, the movement will continue until they are fulfilled,” he added. (ANI)
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: PM Modi's birthday wish to CM Hemant Soren ahead of students' march
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: PM Modi wished Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on his birthday today.
“Best wishes to Jharkhand’s Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health,” he wrote on X.
This comes right ahead of the protesting students's vidhan sabha march in Ranchi today.
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Protesters leave Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to march towards the ‘Vidhan Sabha’
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Students left Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi to begin the 'Vidhan Sabha march' which has been called to protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: ‘Wherever police stops us, we will simply sit right there,’ says student leader
Jharkhand students protest LIVE: Student leader Ravindra Paswan said that during the march to vidhan sabha, wherever the police will stop them, they will sit down right there.
"Our movement is symbolic. People across Jharkhand are aware that the Assembly march and 'gherao' are taking place today. We want to send a message to the government that the students are united and steadfast in their demands. If you do not heed this, tomorrow there could be an even larger protest..." he told ANI.
"We are completely dissatisfied with the decision the government has taken. All our demands are binding and essential; we remain firm on these legitimate demands. Every exam we have challenged is tainted; the CGL exam, in particular, was a massive scam. The government shows no intention of addressing these exams at all; in fact, they seem completely unwilling to even investigate some of the exams..." he added.