Basic facilities for all tribal families in remote areas by 2027: CM Naidu

Highlighting the achievements of tribal communities, Naidu said they have consistently demonstrated that with the right opportunities, they can achieve extraordinary success while preserving their cultural heritage.

“We want to ensure that there is no need for Adivasis to use traditional methods such as carrying patients in ‘dolis’. We are also contemplating establishment of mobile towers to strengthen digital connectivity in tribal habitations, so that the officials reach out to them quickly,” he said.

Addressing a gathering on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples at Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada, Naidu said the government was deploying feeder ambulances, along with mobile medical units, to address healthcare challenges in remote areas.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that his government is working towards ensuring that every tribal family in the remote forest areas has access to healthcare, safe drinking water and housing by 2027.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, he described her journey from a tribal background to the highest constitutional office as a source of inspiration for all citizens.

Naidu announced that the state government had allocated ₹4,764 crore for the development of 2.73 million tribals. He said Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) are focusing on improving infrastructure, employment, skill development, and livelihoods.

As part of infrastructure development, road connectivity is being provided to 2,336 tribal habitations on a mission mode. Under the ‘Adavi Talli Bata’ initiative, 905 km of roads have been constructed at a cost of around ₹1,000 crore, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the growth of Araku Coffee, stating that what began 25 years ago has now evolved into a global brand. The government is promoting coffee cultivation across an additional 100,000 acres and aims to transform tribal regions into hubs for commercial crops such as coffee, pepper, and turmeric.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promoted Araku Coffee internationally by presenting it to the Australian Prime Minister, adding that the State is also showcasing it to visiting dignitaries and in Parliament.

Naidu said the government would focus on value addition for forest produce by strengthening the entire chain from production to processing and branding. Products such as turmeric from Seethampeta, rubber from Rampachodavaram, and pineapple, honey, and palm jaggery from Parvathipuram will receive enhanced support.

He also noted the growing shift towards organic farming in tribal areas, with farmers adopting sustainable agricultural practices. He also announced that 150,000 tribal youth will receive skill training to improve employment prospects.

“Special coaching will also be provided to help tribal students prepare for competitive examinations,” he added.

Referring to GO No. 3, which aimed to provide 100% jobs to local tribals in teachers’ recruitments, Naidu said the order was struck down and the government is now exploring alternative mechanisms to protect job opportunities for tribal youth.