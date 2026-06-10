Sohail Khan mourns death of family friend Kumod Raney, shares emotional post: ‘Lost my beautiful sister’

Actor Salman Khan’s family is mourning the loss of their close family friend, Kumod Raney, who passed away on Tuesday. Her death has left those close to her heartbroken, with family members and friends remembering her fondly. Among them was Sohail Khan, who took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the cherished bond Kumod shared with the Khan family. Kumod Raney passed away on Tuesday.

Sohail Khan mourns On Tuesday, Sohail took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Kumud from happier times. Alongside the picture, he penned an emotional note, paying tribute to her memory and recalling the bond they shared.

Sohail said that no one could ever fill the void she has left in his life. He added that moments like these make one feel the harshness of life, and have left him questioning the will of the Almighty.

Sharing the picture with Kumud, Sohail wrote, “I lost my beautiful sister today, nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was thr lifeline.”

“Times like these make you feel that life’s unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she’s happy wherever she is, we will miss her forever (heartbroken emoji),” added the actor.

Sohail’s emotional post was met with an outpouring of support from friends and members of the film fraternity, many of whom offered their condolences and paid heartfelt tributes to Kumod. Among the first celebrities to react were Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Bhavana Pandey.