‘Ghoom ke chamaat maro’: Salman Khan slams paparazzi for clicking from behind, asks actors to take a stand
Salman Khan spoke out against those clicking actors from behind, stating that even his niece has fallen prey to this. Here's what he said.
The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 20 was filled with drama as host Salman Khan spoke about everything from trolls to female actors being made to feel uncomfortable. He slammed the paparazzi who clicked photos of actors from behind and asked their followers to guess who they were. He also urged actors to take a stand against it if they ever found themselves in the situation. (Also Read: ‘All this cause they dared to disrespect Katrina Kaif’: Internet loves Salman Khan for speaking out against trolls)
Salman Khan says niece was clicked from behind
In the episode, Salman called out those clicking famous personalities from behind, saying, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”
Asks actors to take a stand
Salman then asked everyone who did not like it to take a stand. “I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha. (When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you). Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function,” he fumed.
Deep Dive
The actor continued to slam this behaviour and even warned those posting videos like this, “What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh (Once I find out who they are)...”
Actors who protested against such videos
Numerous celebrities have called out the tendency to click female actors from behind and publicly slammed the practice. Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Khan are among the celebrities who have publicly called out photographers at events. Sonakshi Sinha supported their stance in the past.
Janhvi Kapoor also spoke out against this, asking the paparazzi not to click her from behind. She stated later on that they heeded her and stopped doing it. Celebrities such as Palak Tiwari, Zareen Khan, and Manushi Chhillar have also raised concerns over this practice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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