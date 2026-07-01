Neha Dhupia loses cool at paparazzi over disrespectfully clicking her from the back: 'Yeh band karo’

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is usually known for her calm and composed demeanour, lost her cool with paparazzi at a recent event in Mumbai. The actor was seen confronting photographers for taking what she called "back shots", saying the practice was disrespectful. Neha Dhupia is married to actor Angad Bedi.

Expressing her frustration, Neha pointed out that actors have repeatedly requested paparazzi to stop clicking such pictures, adding that they are tired of having to make the same appeal again and again.

Neha gets annoyed On Tuesday, Neha attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai, where an uncomfortable moment with the paparazzi stole the spotlight. As the actor was leaving the event, she confronted photographers over the way they were clicking her pictures. A video of the exchange has since surfaced on social media, capturing Neha calling out the paparazzi for taking "back shots".

In the clip, Neha is heard saying, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo (Who among you is taking these back shots so disrespectfully? Who is doing it? Stop it)."

She continued, “Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backward walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Humlog bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo (Do not do it to me. Do not do it to anyone. We are tired of saying this over and over. Picking up bags and books, walking backwards – none of that will work any more. Put a stop to all this. We speak to you all with great respect. Do not do this)."