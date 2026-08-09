Tony Kakkar takes a hilarious dig at Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt after trolling: ‘I feel left out’

On Saturday, Tony took to Instagram and shared a video in which he pretended to be on a phone call with Guru Randhawa. While pretending to speak to him, the singer joked about the controversy surrounding Guru’s new song and said, "Yes, Guru bhai! What have you done, yaar? You did it all by yourself and didn't even tell me. Would I have picked up your call? No, no, I don't answer anyone's calls, but I would definitely have picked up yours."

Singer Guru Randhawa recently released his new song, Fine Shyt, which received criticism from fans. The music video left many viewers unimpressed, with some even comparing Guru’s songs to Tony Kakkar ’s. Now, Tony has reacted to the trolling with a playful video of his own.

Tony then compared Guru’s Fine Shyt with his own song Kurta Pajama, calling it "great". He captioned the video, "Tony Kakkar= Genre." Neha Kakkar also reacted to the post, commenting, "Tony Kakkar genre everywhere."

He added, "Anyway, it's fine. I just feel a little left out, bhai. It would have been fun to get trolled together, yaar. You from there and me from here. Oh, the royalty? Yes, yes, you can send that over whenever you get the chance."

The internet could not stop laughing at Tony’s dig at Guru. One user commented, "The one and only savage Tony." Another wrote, "Sarcasm on peak." Another said, "Kurta Pajama will always remain OG." One comment read, “The Tonification of Guru.”

About Guru Randhawa's song Fine Shyt Fine Shyt is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai. The music video features Guru alongside Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur. Guru Randhawa and Gurjit Gill have penned the lyrics for the track.

Set inside a corporate office, the video features Guru in a professional setting surrounded by female colleagues. It also includes a disclaimer stating that everyone featured is above 18. Viewers are further advised not to replicate the steps at their workplace or risk being banned by HR.

The song faced criticism on social media, with some users calling it "noise pollution" and "Another win for the deaf."

Amid the criticism, Guru shared a picture from his visit to the Golden Temple and wrote in Punjabi, "Who can stop someone whom Waheguru has given His name to? Even a storm can be extinguished. The one whose hand Baba Nanak holds simply keeps moving forward."