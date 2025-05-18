Menu Explore
Sonu Kakkar says ‘love is the answer’ as she reunites with siblings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar a month after cutting ties

ByRiya Sharma
May 18, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Sonu Kakkar was seen attending her parents Anniversary bash, posing with siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

In April, singer Sonu Kakkar took to social media to announce that she was cutting ties with her siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. However, she deleted the post soon after. Now, the singer seems to have buried the hatchet, as she reunited with her siblings to celebrate their parents’ anniversary. (Also Read: Neha Kakkar would send money to elder siblings Sonu, Tony Kakkar from Rishikesh while they were struggling in Mumbai)

Sonu Kakkar parties with Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar a month after cutting ties with them.
Sonu Kakkar parties with Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar a month after cutting ties with them.

Sonu Kakkar reunites with her siblings

On Sunday, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the intimate yet grand celebration of their parents’ anniversary at their home. In a couple of the photos, her sister Sonu was also seen posing with the family for a sweet group picture. Tony Kakkar was seen holding her close in one of the images as she smiled for the camera. Sharing the photos and videos, Neha captioned the post, “What a night!!!!! 🫶🏼”, to which Sonu replied, “Indeed ❤️.”

Fans expressed happiness at seeing the siblings reunite. One of the comments read, “Happy to see these siblings together again.” Another said, “This celebration is as beautiful as their bond!” Some users, however, questioned whether Sonu’s earlier post about cutting ties was merely for attention. Shortly after Neha’s post, Sonu also took to Instagram and shared a story that read, “Love is the answer!”

Sonu Kakkar's post after reuniting with siblings.
Sonu Kakkar's post after reuniting with siblings.

In the now-deleted post on X, Sonu had written, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today 🙏.”

About Sonu Kakkar

Sonu is a singer and the elder sister of Neha and Tony Kakkar. One of her most popular songs is Madari, which she performed on Coke Studio with Vishal Dadlani. 

She has also done playback singing for various films, including songs like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo in Dum, Sayonee in Sandwich, Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein in Jail, Yeh Kasoor in Jism 2, and London Thumakda in Queen, among others. She has served as a judge on singing reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi and Indian Idol 12.

