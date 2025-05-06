Neha Kakkar refused to perform for 700 people at Melbourne concert? Singer shares clip to give her side of the story

Singer Neha Kakkar has responded to fresh claims alleging that she threw a diva fit before her concert in Melbourne, stating that she "refused" to perform for an audience of 700 people. In her reaction, Neha has set the record straight, revealing what transpired during the event. Also read: Did Neha Kakkar throw a diva drama by refusing to perform for 700 people at Melbourne concert? New claims surface Neha Kakkar has shared a new video giving her side of the story in the ongoing story around her recent Melbourne concert.(Instagram/nehakakkar)

Neha breaks her silence

On Tuesday, Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her Melbourne concert and address the allegations.

The clip starts with Neha saying, “Hi, you want to know what actually happened at the Melbourne show, right? Let me show you”. The camera then pans out to show the electric atmosphere of the concert, showcasing a sea of fans dancing and singing along to Neha's hit songs. Sharing this video, the singer wrote, “Thank you Melbourne!”.

In the video, Neha is seen thanking the audience on stage. “Itna wait karne ke baad. Itna saara wait karne ke baad, itna pyaar de rahe ho aap log... Itni energy hai aap logun ki, aur itni positivity. Zor se tali bajo aapne liye. Appreciate yourself (After waiting for so much, you're showing so much love... You people have so much energy and positivity. Give yourselves a big round of applause! Appreciate yourselves)."

In Instagram Story, Neha wrote, “Can't forget the love you showered Melbourne.”

What happened at Neha Kakkar’s concert in Australia?

In March, a video emerged which showed Neha breaking down on stage and apologising profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia. In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert.

In the video, Neha is heard saying, “You have been really sweet and patience itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life).”

"Aap itne din se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I'll make you all dance." she added.

What were the new claims

Recently, event organisers from Australia, Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa, made fresh allegations against Neha during a chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. The event organisers shared that they got in touch with the company, which called Neha to Australia, to get to know the truth behind the whole stir.

Rapper and event host Pace D said, “Beat Production from Melbourne was the one who invited Neha Kakkar. Now that both parties have come forward and spoken openly, then why can’t we? We were there and saw everything. I spoke to Preet Pabla bhai, who was the event organiser. I asked him everything. He’s a very nice and genuine person. They were late to arrive. That’s when I found out that she didn’t arrive on time and there were multiple delays. He told me that she kept saying things like, ‘I won’t go now; I won’t do this.’"

Pace D also claimed that Neha said, “Only 700 people? Until more people come in and this place fills up, I’m not going to perform”. They also responded to Neha's accusations, denying the claims that the event organisers failed to provide her with basic amenities like a hotel, food, and water. They also refuted her allegation that they had "run away" with her money, calling her version of the story untrue.

What Neha did after the video went viral

Later, Neha took to Instagram to address the whole concert fiasco. She wrote, “They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up, so here it is! Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all of this we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because there my fans were waiting for hours for me.”