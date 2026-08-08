Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland film storms past $1.2 billion; breaks Avengers Endgame's week 1 record

Spider-Man is weaving a web of success at the box office with a record-breaking first week worldwide. Tom Holland’s latest adventure as the friendly neighbourhood superhero - Spider-Man: Brand New Day - has become the fastest to half a billion dollars in North America, beating a mark set by Avengers: Endgame. In the process, it has also sailed past $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. Tom Holland attends the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27 (REUTERS)

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office update Brand New Day had a record-breaking debut in North America, as the Tom Holland-starrer shattered Endgame’s long-held record of $355 million opening with its own start of $360 million. This included the biggest paid preview haul and the biggest day 1 ever. Globally, the film crossed $900 million in its opening weekend, the second-biggest global opening ever. In just six days, Spider-Man Brand New Day crossed $1 billion, again becoming the second-fastest to do so.

By Thursday, the film had amassed an astonishing $508 million in North America, including $27 million on its first Thursday, a new record. This makes Brand New Day the first film to earn over half a billion dollars in its opening week domestically, beating Avengers: Endgame again. Internationally, the film has earned over $740 million so far, taking its global haul to a more-than-impressive $1.25 billion.

In just one week, Brand New Day has entered the top 30 highest-grossing films of all time. Given the current projections for week 2, the Marvel-Sony superhero adventure should enter the top 10 by the end of this week. Brand New Day is being pegged to easily cross $2 billion and is expected by many to become only the third film to breach the $2.5 billion mark.

All about Spider-Man Brand New Day Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

The film has been praised by critics and audiences for its comic-accurate tone, faithfulness to subject matter, and an organic way to integrate other Marvel properties like the X-Men, Punisher, and Hulk.