The Odyssey braves Spider-Man blitz to cross $1 billion at box office; beats The Dark Knight's lifetime haul
The Odyssey box office collection: The Christopher Nolan film has now crossed $1 billion globally, becoming the 5th film to do so this year.
The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s Greek poem, has hit $1 billion in box-office earnings. The Matt Damon-starrer breached the mark in three weeks, despite being hit by the avalanche that is Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest-opening film in American history. The Odyssey is now on course to surpass the lifetime collections of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan’s highest-grossing films.
The Odyssey hits $1 billion at the box office
After concluding three weeks in theatres, The Odyssey has now earned $429.6 million in North America and $578.8 million overseas. This gives the film a worldwide haul of $1.009 billion. This has enabled the film to surpass the lifetime box office of Nolan’s 2008 blockbuster The Dark Knight, which earned $1.008 billion. The Odyssey is now on course to become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film ever. It needs just $73 million to beat The Dark Knight Rises’ mark of $1.081 billion. Trade sources estimate that it should reach that mark by the end of its fourth weekend.
The Odyssey braves the Spider-Man storm
The Odyssey had a stupendous start at the box office, crossing $500 million worldwide in its opening week, followed by a strong hold in its second week. By the time its first major competition arrived in the form of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the epic had already earned over $800 million worldwide. However, Brand New Day’s whirlwind opening week of $1.2 billion meant that The Odyssey’s collections were hit. The film grossed $51 million in its third weekend in North America, down from $90 million the prior weekend. It also suffered overseas as Spider-Man took a lion’s share of the overseas screens. However, The Odyssey’s IMAX monopoly has kept it afloat.
All about The Odyssey
Based on Homer's epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on a perilous ten-year journey back home after the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus, along with Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya in key roles. The film has received universal critical acclaim, with praise for the scale, practical effects, and themes of redemption. There has been particular praise for the performances of Robert Pattinson and Samantha Morton. The Odyssey is already being pegged to dominate at next year's Oscars.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More