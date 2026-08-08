Ravi Kishan reacts to his viral ‘Money follows my brother’ line: Reputation & money are …

Actor-MP Ravi Kishan is currently ruling social media. Be it his dancing style, his interview answers or media interactions- his Midas touch has ensured they all achieve virality. One dialogue among them, about money, has particularly caught on with the masses. Ravi Kishan

The clip is from a podcast chat Ravi did with Raj Shamani. The host had asked him what does he want more- pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money), to which Ravi instantly replied, “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!" The political party Ravi's a part of, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) took notice of his viral line and used it in one of their latest videos targeted at the Gen Z.

Ravi in turn reposted it on his official X account, and wrote in the caption, “A good reputation is more valuable than money- PUBLILIUS SYRUS. Reputation & money are linked- & the argument is that reputation is king.”