E20 petrol ‘well within’ quality limits, oil companies dismiss contamination concerns after nationwide tests

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday said nationwide tests of E20 petrol found no evidence of high moisture or chloride contamination, challenging concerns over the Centre’s ethanol-blending policy. According to the test reports, fuel quality remained within prescribed limits across the supply chain. (PTI)

According to the test reports, fuel quality remained within prescribed limits across the supply chain, as concerns persist over the suitability of blended fuel for older vehicles and its impact on mileage.

‘Fuel quality remains within limits’ Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) said the Centre had prescribed specifications for chloride content in ethanol used for blending.

As per the statement, high-frequency monitoring was implemented at refineries, distilleries, depots, terminals and retail outlets in order to ensure compliance. In addition, quality surveillance has been strengthened by conducting water-ingress and density tests 8-12 times a day at every retail outlet, deploying mobile fuel quality testing laboratories and independently validating results through fuel laboratories.

Hence, the three companies revealed that the exercise covered the entire supply chain and emphasised how fuel quality remains "consistently well within prescribed limits".

Also Read I AAP raises concerns over E20 fuel policy, seeks greater consumer choice

PPM levels within permissible limits More than 100 additional petrol samples collected from refineries showed chloride levels at or below 1 part per million (ppm), while ethanol samples from 80 distilleries tested over the past 10 days recorded chloride content below 3 ppm. More than 80 samples collected from depots and terminals across the country also showed chloride content below 3 ppm, OMCs said.

At retail outlets, more than 160 E20 samples tested over the past few days recorded chloride levels in the 0-3 ppm range, "contrary to the claims of several hundred ppm," OMCs said. Only two isolated instances of elevated chloride levels were discovered where supplies were immediately suspended pending root-cause analysis and corrective action before restoration could be permitted.

Also Read I Trust in E20 fuel needs transparency