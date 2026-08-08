Yogi Adityanath showers petals on Kanwariyas in Meerut | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday showered flower petals on Kanwariyas and devotees of Lord Shiva in Meerut and reviewed arrangements for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Addressing a press conference in Meerut, Yogi Adityanath said millions of devotees of Lord Shiva were participating in the Kanwar Yatra and heading to holy Shiva temples to offer 'Jalabhishek'. (HT Archive)

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi conducted an aerial survey by helicopter over the Meerut region to review the arrangements in place for the pilgrimage.

Addressing a press conference in Meerut, the Chief Minister said millions of devotees of Lord Shiva were participating in the Kanwar Yatra and heading to holy Shiva temples to offer 'Jalabhishek'.

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He said that around 4 to 4.5 crore devotees are expected to participate in the Kanwar Yatra by Sawan Shivratri and assured that the state government is fully prepared to ensure their safety.