BJP MLA lodges FIR against 4 including Bhagalpur central jail supdt: Bihar Police

Police on Saturday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar’s Shahpur assembly segment Rakesh Ranjan Ojha has lodged an FIR against four people, including the superintendent of Bhagalpur Special Central Jail and two inmates, alleging a criminal conspiracy to kill him. BJP MLA Rakesh Ranjan Ojha filed an FIR against four people, including Bhagalpur jail superintendent, over an alleged conspiracy to kill him.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj said that based on the MLA’s statement, an FIR was registered under Sections 351(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rajiv Kumar Jha, superintendent of Bhagalpur Special Central Jail; Lambu Sharma, an accused in the Ara court bomb blast case; Kuber Mishra, a resident of Jogia village under Brahmapur police station in Buxar; and Harish Mishra, a resident of Sonbarsa village.

“We are looking into the matter and investigations have started,” the SP added.

According to the MLA, a letter addressed to him was received by post on July 8 at his ancestral residence in Ojhwalia. The sender’s address was identified as that of Vikas Kumar, a resident of Shahpur in Bhojpur district.

The letter claimed that Lambu Sharma, Kuber Mishra and Harish Mishra, who are lodged in Bhagalpur jail, were allegedly conspiring to kill the MLA. The letter also accused the jail superintendent of allegedly speaking to the inmates separately after taking them out of their cells and cooperating in the conspiracy.

The letter further said that a hand grenade or time bomb had been arranged to kill the MLA. It also said that the murder was planned through an alleged shooter of Lambu Sharma.

After receiving the letter, the MLA informed the police. Following a preliminary investigation, an FIR was registered at the Karnamepur police station.

The MLA, in his FIR, said that Haresh Mishra was convicted in the murder of his father and former BJP state vice-president Visheshwar Ojha.

“On the evening of February 12, 2016, my father along with others was returning from a wedding ceremony. When they reached near Sonbarsa Bazar in the Shahpur police station area, the miscreants ambushed them and gunned them down. Haresh Mishra and his brother Brajesh Mishra were the main accused in the case,” said the MLA, adding that Haresh was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his father, while Brajesh was also awarded a life sentence in the murder of Kamal Kishore Mishra, the prime witness in the Visheshwar Ojha murder case, in 2018.

The MLA further alleged that Haresh Mishra’s father Shivajit Mishra (facing a life sentence and currently on bail) and brother Kishun Mishra (a wanted absconder) had fired at him on April 16, 2025. An FIR was filed against them at Shahpur police station in this connection.

“The investigation team is examining the facts related to the claims made in the letter and the role of the named accused,” the SP said.