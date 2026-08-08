‘A morning I will cherish’: Raghav Chadha meets PM Modi, thanks him for ‘insights and guidance’
Raghav Chadha said he was grateful for the Prime Minister’s time and for the opportunity to benefit from his “insights and guidance”.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the meeting as a “detailed and enriching interaction”, saying it was a morning he would cherish.
Sharing a post on X after the meeting, Chadha said he was grateful for the Prime Minister’s time and for the opportunity to benefit from his “insights and guidance”.
“A morning I will cherish. Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance,” Chadha wrote.
Chadha, who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party in April, has taken on a new role in the Rajya Sabha. He was appointed Chairman of the Committee on Petitions following its reconstitution, which came into effect on May 20.
Chadha led the exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, from the AAP to the BJP in April this year.
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Chadha on NEET issue
Chadha had also recently faced criticism over his silence on the NEET paper leak controversy. Responding to questions about why he had not spoken publicly on the issue earlier, Chadha said his role had changed after moving from the Opposition to the treasury benches.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said that while in the Opposition, raising questions and highlighting issues was his responsibility, his focus now was on finding solutions.
“I would also like to say something to my well-wishers who had been telling me for some time, ‘Raghav, when will you speak on the NEET issue? We want to hear you.’ I want to say very humbly, sir: when I used to sit in the opposition, then the question was my weapon; today I sit on the treasury benches, today the solution is my responsibility,” he said.
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Chadha added that he could have appeared before the cameras every day to comment on the issue, but said his priority was not to generate headlines but to work towards an outcome.
“When I was in the opposition, my job was to raise issues and raise questions, and the whole House and you know I did that job with full honesty. But today my role is not to mark attendance in front of the camera; my focus is to fix the system,” he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
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