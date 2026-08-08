Ramesh Mhatre leaves jail after granted bail in doctors' assault case

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was released from jail on Saturday after the Bombay High Court granted him bail on Friday in the doctors’ assault case. Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre (PTI Photo)

The court also granted bail to four other accused who were arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district. It further directed that the trial be expedited and completed within a stipulated timeframe.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted that the investigation was nearing completion, and the accused could not be kept behind bars indefinitely, while transferring the case to a fast-track court in Kalyan.

The bench, however, imposed stringent conditions on Mhatre and the other accused and directed them to remain outside Maharashtra until the chargesheet is filed in the case.

The bench noted that an elected corporator is believed to be "for the people and by the people".

"If such an elected person assaults his own voters, then it is an assault on the fabric of the democracy itself," HC said.

"However, considering the fact that the investigation is now being carried out at a fast pace and the accused have now spent some time behind bars, we feel bail can be granted," the court said.

"The accused will be allowed to return to Maharashtra only when the trial court frames charges in the case. Even then, they shall not contact the witnesses in the case or tamper with any evidence," HC added.

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The court directed the police to file the chargesheet within five days of completing the investigation and receiving the reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory, which are to be submitted within 12 working days.

"The trial court shall frame charges against the accused within one week after filing of chargesheet. Once the trial commences, the prosecution and defence shall refrain from seeking adjournments on unreasonable and trivial grounds," HC said.

The bench further ordered the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to ensure police protection for the doctors and the other victims. It added that no disciplinary action would be taken against the three doctors if they decline to work in view of the incident.

Taking suo muto cognisance, the Bombay high court had earlier ordered a stay over a magisterial order that had granted bail to Mhatre. Mhatre subsequently surrendered before the police a day after and has been in judicial custody since.

What had happened Mhatre and his three accomplices were arrested on July 8, a day after they allegedly attacked two doctors and other staff members at Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli.

The assault followed a complaint that a nine-month pregnant woman with pregnancy-related complications was denied admission because there were no beds available in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the civic hospital.

The incident led to widespread outrage from the medical fraternity after a CCTV video of the assault went viral on social media.