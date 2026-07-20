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    Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrenders after Bombay high court stays bail in Dombivali doctor assault case

    Mhatre surrendered before the Dombivli police and was taken to the Kalyan magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody till August 3. .

    Published on: Jul 20, 2026, 11:26:41 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district, surrendered before the police on Sunday, a day after the Bombay High Court stayed the bail granted to him by the lower court.

    Mhatre, a corporator of the KDMC, and his aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and nurses at a municipal hospital in Dombivli. (ANI Video Grab)
    Mhatre, a corporator of the KDMC, and his aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and nurses at a municipal hospital in Dombivli. (ANI Video Grab)

    Mhatre surrendered before the Dombivli police and was taken to the Kalyan magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody till August 3, an official said.

    Also Read: Bombay HC stays bail for Shiv Sena councillor Ramesh Mhatre in Dombivali doctor assault case

    The high court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance and stayed the bail granted by the Kalyan court to Mhatre, calling its July 14 order “perverse”.

    The bench also cancelled the bail granted to four other assailants who were booked along with Mhatre.

    Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), and his aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and nurses at a municipal hospital in Dombivli on July 6 after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.

    Police said that they arrested one of the accused women involved in the assault on Sunday.

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    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Surrenders After Bombay High Court Stays Bail In Dombivali Doctor Assault Case
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