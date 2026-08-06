New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Rohit Choudhary gang, who had been evading arrest for over a year and was declared a proclaimed offender, an official said on Thursday. Delhi Police arrests Rohit Choudhary gang member after months-long hunt

The accused, identified as Azam , a resident of Chandan Hola in south Delhi and a Bad Character of Fatehpur Beri police station, was apprehended in Tapukara, Rajasthan during an overnight operation after police tracked his movements in Alwar, Tijara and Bhiwadi, he said.

Police said Azam was wanted in five criminal cases, including robbery, assault on police personnel, obstruction of public servants in the discharge of duty and theft.

"He has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and was allegedly working for the Rohit Choudhary gang by facilitating the supply of illegal arms to gang members and other criminals," a senior police officer said.

The officer said Azam had been absconding since securing bail in a 2017 robbery case registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

In September 2025, he allegedly escaped from police custody after attacking a police team, along with his family members, when officers went to execute a non-bailable warrant issued by a Delhi court. Several police personnel were injured, and an Emergency Response Vehicle was damaged during the incident, police said.

"Acting on specific intelligence developed through months of technical surveillance, including analysis of call detail records and internet protocol detail records, a team tracked the accused to Tapukara in Rajasthan. The team laid a trap near a hospital where Azam was spotted on a rooftop. On noticing police, he allegedly tried to flee by jumping across adjoining rooftops before being chased and overpowered after a brief pursuit," the officer said.

During interrogation, Azam told police that he came in contact with members of the Rohit Choudhary gang while lodged in jail after his 2017 carjacking arrest.

He later joined the gang and participated in violent clashes inside jail at the gang's behest.

After his release in 2022, he allegedly became involved in an extortion case and continued committing offences while frequently changing hideouts across Rajasthan to avoid arrest, police said.

"Azam has criminal antecedents dating back to 2012, with cases of theft, robbery, assault and Arms Act violations registered at several police stations in Delhi. Further investigation is underway," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.