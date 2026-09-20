Bengal govt to sign agreement with Centre on Sep 28 to set up airport in Purulia: CM

The West Bengal government will sign an agreement with the Centre on September 28 to set up an airport in Purulia district under the Centre's UDAN scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo (Samir Jana/HT))

The Centre's flagship UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme aims to connect underserved regions and strengthen last-mile air connectivity.

Talking to reporters after chairing an administrative review meeting at the Circuit House here, Adhikari said preparations to set up the airport have been finalised, and the state had already applied for the requisite licence.

Improved air connectivity would be part of a broader development plan for Purulia, along with expansion of tourism, infrastructure and industrial activity, he said..

Also Read | West Bengal government orders closure of 252 madrassas, sends show-cause notice to 100

Adhikari told reporters that the state government has plans to develop Purulia as a major hub for industry, and they were expecting investments of around ₹1 lakh crore in the district over the next year, with proposals from the defence, steel, cement and solar sectors in the pipeline.

"We have to bring in aeroplanes here. An agreement will be signed with the Centre on September 28 for the airport under the UDAN scheme. That is why the transport secretary came here with me today. Everything has been finalised. A representative of civil aviation was also here," the chief minister said.

"Within a year, there will be a total investment of ₹1 lakh crore. I have done the 'bhoomipujan' for a ₹5,000 crore project in Raghunathpur. We have proposals for setting up defence, steel, cement and other industries here," he said, adding that the maximum demand is for setting up solar plants.

For the development of the locals, the chief minister said the government will ensure every household will get jobs and benefits of all welfare schemes.

"We will convert the mini zoo here into a bigger one... The guest houses of the forest department will also be revamped and will give impetus for religious and forest tourism..

Referring to the political support his party has received in the district, Adhikari said, "Purulia has been voting for the BJP since 2018. Darjeeling and Purulia have been at the forefront of contributing to the BJP's rise in Bengal. So, these areas will be on my priority list for development..

He said 6.56 lakh women have received payments for August under the government's 'Annapurna Yojana' this month, while a list for building around two lakh new houses under the housing scheme had been sent. "We have provided ₹60,000 to 16,000 applicants as a part of their second instalment for the scheme."