All about ‘Yatra of Seva’: 20 teams to cover 35,500 km between Gujarat's Vadnagar to Varanasi

A total of 35,500 kilometres will be covered as 20 teams travel from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi and back to Vadnagar from September 17 to October 7 as part of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle Yatra centred on 'Seva' (service). The Yatra will pass through towns, districts, talukas and villages, taking its spirit to communities at the grassroots level. (PTI)

The Yatra will pass through towns, districts, talukas and villages, taking its spirit to communities at the grassroots level.

The ‘Seva Yatris’ will stop to meet people and take part in activities based on local needs. These will include cleanliness drives at ponds, temples, schools, parks, hospitals and other public areas, along with beneficiary interactions, youth dialogues, Gram Sabha samvad, Gau Seva and tree plantation under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

At PM SHRI Schools, the Yatris are cleaning school campuses, spending time with students and handing out books and stationery. They are also visiting hospitals, orphanages and old-age homes to support people in need.

The initiative also includes distributing kits to widows, honouring ASHA workers and bringing communities together for various welfare activities.

The Yatra also places focus on 'sampark' (connect) and dialogue. Interactions with young people, village meetings, discussions with local leaders, women and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes are helping the teams engage directly with communities, understand their aspirations and spread awareness at the grassroots level.

Organ donation pledges promote the spirit of giving, while tributes to martyrs and freedom fighters help communities connect with the nation's history and its heroes.

The initiative brings together Seva, Sampark, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation, taking these efforts from one grassroots location to another.