Assam CM lays foundation stone for ₹48,000 crore Adani power project

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 3200 MW thermal power plant to be set up at Chapar in Dhubri district by Adani Power Limited (APL). A release informed that the Chapar plant is part of a ₹63,000-crore power investment in Assam by the Adani Group with commissioning in phases from December 2030. (HT Photo)

The ₹48,000 crore project is expected to generate up to 20,000 jobs in the construction phase and around 5,000 jobs once operational, adding to Assam’s power generation capacity.

“Assam is fast emerging as the region’s energy hub, with several mega energy projects in the pipeline. The 3200 MW Chapar project is a proud outcome of the confidence generated by the Advantage Assam Investor Summit 2.0. With an investment of nearly ₹48,000 crore, this project will constitute one of the largest single investments ever made in Assam,” Sarma said.

“Besides providing massive employment opportunities, the state will also benefit through increased economic activity and SGST revenues, while local industries and enterprises will have opportunities to participate in the emerging ecosystem,” he added.

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A release informed that the Chapar plant is part of a ₹63,000-crore power investment in Assam by the Adani Group with commissioning in phases from December 2030.

Across sectors, investments in the state will exceed ₹80,000 crore, with projects already moving from commitment to execution and set to create jobs, infrastructure and new economic opportunities across Assam over the next three to four years.

“Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Assam. The Chapar project will create jobs and open up opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and businesses. We are proud to invest in Assam and be part of the state’s economic growth,” said Jeet Adani, director Adani Group.

The Chapar plant will comprise four 800 MW units and use ultra-supercritical technology, with high-efficiency systems and modern environmental safeguards.

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The ₹63,000 crore power investment comprises around ₹48,000 crore for the Chapar plant and approximately Rs15,000 crore for two Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW through Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

In aviation and cement sectors, the group has committed investments in the Terminal 2 at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, which became operational in February this year.