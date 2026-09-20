LK Advani, Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot among Delhi voters served SIR notices

Advani, his daughter Pratibha Advani, and his daughter-in-law Geetika have been issued notices for ‘no mapping’, voters who could not be linked with the electoral roll from the previous revision.

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) late on Friday published the list of electors served notices, nearly three weeks after the draft electoral roll of voters in the city was released on August 31.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran LK Advani, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot are among those who received notices for “discrepancies” during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national Capital, officials said.

How can voters respond to the notices they received during the SIR process?

How can voters respond to the notices they received during the SIR process?

Why is there a concern over the high number of voter deletions during the Delhi SIR exercise?

Why is there a concern over the high number of voter deletions during the Delhi SIR exercise?

What discrepancies caused LK Advani and others to receive SIR notices during the electoral roll revision?

What discrepancies caused LK Advani and others to receive SIR notices during the electoral roll revision?

Also Read:Congress calls SIR ‘Shah instigated removal’, flags ‘unusually high’ voter deletions

Gahlot, former minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and presently a BJP MLA, was also flagged for no mapping. His wife Moushumi Mishra Gahlot and elder daughter Jahnavi Gahlot were also served notices for the same discrepancy.

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a voter in the New Delhi assembly constituency, was issued a notice, but the reason was not specified. His wife, Seema, and son, Meer, are also on the list. His wife has been flagged for a self-name mismatch, while Meer has been flagged for a parent-name mismatch.

A poll official said that prominent figures who received notices will be facilitated and their documents collected.

Other prominent flagged names include Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal, Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read:Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal among 3.16 mn voters issued notices for SIR ‘discrepancies’

Reacting to the development, Swamy, in a post on X, said, “It is surprising that Election Commission officials are under pressure to delete my name from the voter list. I intend to take it up, perhaps file a case in the Supreme Court.”