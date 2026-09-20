Neurosurgeon charred to death after car hits roadside divider, catches fire in Telangana

A neurosurgeon was burnt alive in Telangana after the four-wheeler he was driving hit a roadside divider on National Highway 365 in Suryapet and caught fire on Sunday morning. The neurosurgeon's car was left engulfed in flames after it hit the iron grills of the road divider. (X/ @ani_digital)

The accident took place near Pillalamarri flyover on the Hyderabad-Khammam highway at around 7.15 am, PTI news agency reported. The doctor, identified as 50-year-old Jagadish, was working at Mamata Hospital in Khammam and was a native of Wyra in Khammam district. The doctor was travelling from Hyderabad from Khammam to meet his family, according to police.

Car burst into flames after hitting divider, was left completely gutted The neurosurgeon's car was left engulfed in flames after it hit the iron grills of the road divider. Jagadeesh was alone in the car at the time of the accident, ANI news agency reported. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team and fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

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However, the vehicle was left completely gutted by the time the blaze was put out. "Later, a charred body was found on the driver's seat. Based on information from a nearby toll gate and the vehicle's temporary registration number, the deceased was identified as K Jagadish, a neurosurgeon working at a hospital in Khammam district," an official said, according to PTI.

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, and police registered a case in connection with the incident, ANI reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Lack of sleep may have led to doctor losing control of vehicle: Report Police suspect that lack of sleep may have led to the doctor losing control of the four-wheeler, Khammam Rural CI G Rajashekar told Times of India.

The cops initially faced difficulties in identifying the victim. However, the deceased was later identified as Jagadish, head of the neurosurgery department at the Mamata Hospital.

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Four people killed in separate accident on NH-44 in Telangana Meanwhile, four people were killed and one injured in a road accident on NH-44 in Telangana, police said. The deceased and their family members were travelling from their native village Mettugadda Thanda in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar to Shamshabad in a four-wheeler, ANI reported.

The deceased were identified as Kethavath Limbya (54), son of Thavoriya, a businessman; Kethavath Jamuna (45), wife of Limbya and a homemaker; Katravath Mansingh (48), son of Dadra, a businessman; and Kethavath Vasram (45), son of Limbya, also a businessman.

The driver of the vehicle, Sabavath Ashok, was injured in the accident and shifted to the Trident Hospital in Shamshabad, police said.