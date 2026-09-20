How did BMW crash on Mumbai Coastal Road? What we know so far

The car then veered off its path and crashed through the roadside barrier before falling from the bridge. The impact left all four occupants injured and prompted an immediate rescue operation.

The BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the incident took place. According to the police, the vehicle was moving at high speed before the driver allegedly lost control.

Three people were killed and another critically injured after a high-speed BMW crashed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road early Sunday morning. The fatal accident occurred near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, at around 5:20 am, leaving all four occupants seriously injured.

What led to the investigation of the BMW crash on the Coastal Road?

What led to the investigation of the BMW crash on the Coastal Road?

Who were the victims of the BMW crash in Mumbai?

Who were the victims of the BMW crash in Mumbai?

What were the circumstances surrounding the BMW crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road?

What were the circumstances surrounding the BMW crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road?

The injured were rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead. One person remains critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the vehicle’s speed and what caused the driver to lose control.

Also Read | 3 killed as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai's Coastal Road, 1 critically hurt

Who were the people in the BMW? The three people who died in the accident have been identified as 21-year-old Sanay Gujar, 19-year-old Aditya Jakasniya and a 17-year-old minor.

Gujar was driving the BMW at the time of the accident, while the other three occupants were passengers.

Twenty-year-old Onmy Aditya Oswal, who was seated beside the driver, survived the crash. He was among those injured in the accident and was taken to Nair Hospital for treatment.

The four boys were students of NMIMS College in Juhu and were staying in a PG accommodation. All four were from Ahmedabad and had gone to Marine Drive before the accident.

Also Read | BMW mangled, debris on road: Video shows aftermath of Mumbai crash that killed 3

The group was returning from Marine Drive when the accident took place on the Coastal Road early Sunday morning.

The relatives of the boys from Mumbai have reached the hospital following the accident. The parents of the deceased are travelling from Gujarat and are expected to reach Mumbai.

(Inputs from HT Correspondent)