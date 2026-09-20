Who was TSPC commander Brajesh Ganjhu, on the run for 20 years with over 50 cases?

More than 50 criminal cases, a ₹30 lakh reward and nearly two decades on the run marked the fugitive trail of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) commander Brajesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, who was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Varanasi on Sunday morning. Brajesh Ganjhu, a wanted TSPC commander with over 50 cases and a ₹30 lakh reward, was killed in an encounter in Varanasi, the UP ATS said.

The Jharkhand-based Maoist commander, according to the agency, had a criminal record spanning several districts of Jharkhand and included allegations of murder, extortion, kidnapping, attacks on police and possession of illegal arms and explosives.

The UP ATS said that the “TSPC supremo” was carrying a cumulative reward of ₹30 lakh, comprising ₹25 lakh announced by Jharkhand Police and ₹5 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and was wanted in cases dating back several years.

The criminal-history annexure released by the ATS contains 44 case entries, while the agency said the overall number of cases registered against him was more than 50. The cases span Jharkhand’s Latehar, Chatra, Palamu, Hazaribagh and adjoining areas where the TSPC has operated. Several cases also invoke provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

A long criminal record

The cases cited by the ATS include sections 307, 364, 365, 384, 386, 387, 395, 396 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), provisions covering attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt for extortion, dacoity, dacoity with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Other entries invoke Sections 147, 148 and 149 for rioting and unlawful assembly, Sections 323 to 326 for causing hurt and grievous hurt, Section 353 for assault or criminal force against a public servant, and Sections 435 and 436 relating to arson and damage by fire.

The ATS alleged that Ganjhu had previously been associated with CPI-Maoist activities before emerging as a prominent figure in the TSPC. According to the agency, he subsequently played a role in sustaining the outfit’s operations through levy collection, recruitment and armed violence.

The agency has alleged that TSPC cadres targeted contractors, transporters and businessmen for levy payments in areas under the group’s influence. Such extortion networks, investigators have alleged in cases against the outfit, provided funds for its organisational and armed activities.

Two NIA cases

The ATS release also refers to two cases being investigated by the NIA in which Ganjhu was allegedly linked to TSPC-related terror financing and violent activities.

His alleged involvement in cases being investigated by the central agency was one of the factors behind the ₹5 lakh NIA reward announced for information leading to his arrest, according to the ATS.

The agency said Ganjhu and his associates had also been attempting to expand their network outside Jharkhand, including towards Uttar Pradesh.

The ATS has been investigating attempts by members and associates of banned insurgent groups to establish logistical and financial networks in Uttar Pradesh. In Ganjhu’s case, the agency said intelligence inputs indicated that the Jharkhand-based TSPC network was attempting to extend its activities beyond its traditional area of operation.

The ₹30 lakh reward

Ganjhu’s prolonged evasion from arrest was reflected in the cumulative reward on his head. Jharkhand Police had announced ₹25 lakh for his arrest, while the NIA separately announced ₹5 lakh, taking the total to ₹30 lakh.

Another TSPC operative, Umesh alias Nageena, described by the ATS as a sub-zonal commander, had earlier been arrested with a ₹5 lakh reward on his head.

How the fugitive trail ended in Varanasi

The operation that led to Ganjhu’s death followed intelligence inputs about the possible movement of Jharkhand-based Naxal operatives into Uttar Pradesh through the Sonbhadra-Mirzapur corridor, the ATS said.

The Sonbhadra-Mirzapur belt, bordering Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh-linked areas, has remained a key security zone because of the possibility of movement of cadres and sympathisers across state boundaries.

After surveillance, the agency received information about Ganjhu’s movement in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi. An ATS team intercepted two men travelling on a motorcycle near GT Road. According to the agency, the suspects opened fire when challenged.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna came under fire but were protected by their bulletproof jackets, the ATS said. The police team returned fire, injuring Ganjhu. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. His alleged associate escaped from the spot and remained at large, according to the ATS.

The agency said it recovered two pistols, a carbine, ammunition and ₹1 lakh in cash following the operation.

Ganjhu’s death therefore marks the end of the fugitive trail of a man whom security agencies had been pursuing for years, but the criminal cases attributed to him will continue to be relevant to investigations concerning the TSPC’s levy-collection network, financing channels, recruitment and cross-state operations. The cases and allegations remain subject to investigation and adjudication by the competent courts.