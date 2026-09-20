Punjab ASI murder accused killed in police encounter, 'Pakistan' link emerges

The murder of the Punjab police officer, who was killed in Amritsar, was orchestrated by a "man from Pakistan" operating from abroad, the investigation has reportedly hinted. Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar early on Friday. (File photo)

This comes after assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh, on patrol duty, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Hakima police station area of Amritsar on Friday.

According to a report by news agency ANI, one of the accused in the murder of ASI Singh was killed in an encounter with police at a checkpoint on Thanda Road, while another accused escaped.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the “man from Pakistan”, who orchestrated the murder, lured the accused with money and promises of a role in the narcotics trade.

"It was the man from Pakistan, operating from abroad, who lured them in; he promised them money and pledged to involve them in the narcotics trade. He essentially demanded proof of their loyalty to ensure they remained under his control and pressure," Gill was quoted as saying to reporters.

The commissioner said the handler assigned them the task of targeting a lone police officer, killing him and recording a video.

"They filmed Harjit Singh as he lay fallen and forwarded the footage to that site. Once their mobile phones undergo forensic analysis, that video will be retrieved. We will also establish a concrete link using their location coordinates and present a watertight case in court," he said.

One accused killed Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the police had set up checkpoints across Amritsar after the ASI’s murder, including one on Thanda Road. The cops had also issued a “red alert”.

Describing the circumstances which led to the death of an accused, the officer said, "When we signalled the suspect to stop at the checkpoint on Thanda Road, he opened fire. He fired four rounds, and we fired six rounds in self-defence. He was hit by one of our shots. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for first aid, but he passed away on the way; doctors declared him 'brought dead.'"

The officer informed that another suspect managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

“We are actively chasing him, and our teams are on his trail; we will apprehend him very soon," Gill added.

Ex gratia from the government, DGP promises justice Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore for the bereaved family of ASI Harjit Singh.

The ex gratia of ₹1 crore will be given by the government to the fallen officer's family, along with an additional insurance payout of ₹1 crore.

State DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the spot of the murder and said, "The accused will be brought to justice."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh also expressed grief over the incident and raised serious questions regarding the law-and-order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.