Gangster Kala Jathedi gets 5-hour parole to attend twin daughters’ naming ceremony

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, is being brought to his native Jathedi village in Haryana’s Sonipat under police security on Sunday to attend the naming ceremony of his three-month-old twin daughters, officials aware of the matter said. Kala Jathedi is being brought to his native village in Sonipat under police security for his twin daughters’ naming ceremony after receiving five-hour parole.

He has been granted five-hour custody parole for the family function. The ceremony is scheduled to be held between 10 am and 5 pm at his house in Jathedi village in the Rai area of Sonipat. Delhi and Sonipat police will keep a close watch on his movement during the visit.

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His wife, Anuradha Choudhary, gave birth to the twin girls three months ago. According to Choudhary, previous requests for a longer outing were adjusted to a five-hour window due to the logistical costs and shift changes of the deployed security personnel. The family has organised a religious ceremony, including a havan and naming rituals, at their ancestral home on Sunday. Jathedi’s family is bearing all the logistical costs of the parole.

This is not the first time Jathedi has been allowed out of custody for a family occasion. He was granted parole for four hours in July following the birth of his daughters, according to reports.

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Before that, Jathedi and Choudhary made national headlines when they were taken to their home under heavy security, after the jailed gangster was granted a similar brief parole.

Jathedi, who has been associated with several serious criminal cases, is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The gangster has 31 serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, registered against him across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Police agencies had also announced a combined reward of ₹7 lakh for information leading to his arrest.