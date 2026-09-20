Thiruvananthapuram, Objections have mounted against a draft Kerala University Students' Code of Conduct Regulations that propose restrictions on political activities on campus and at affiliated colleges, even as university officials say nothing has been finalised or implemented. Objections mount over draft Kerala University rules restricting campus political activities

The university syndicate recently considered the draft regulations, which include restrictions on student organisations conducting protests, dharnas, recruiting new members, putting up posters and graffiti on walls, soliciting funds, organising events featuring political personalities and conducting online campaigning, according to members of the Left-aligned Kerala University Employees' Union.

Union members said the draft gives heads of departments on the university campus and principals of affiliated colleges powers to take action, including suspension, against students found violating the proposed rules.

They said students involved in violent activities could face a one-year suspension, while proposed penalties include ₹5,000 for students, ₹10,000 for political organisations and ₹one lakh for repeated violations.

Unpaid fines would be treated as arrears and could lead to procedures including revenue recovery and potential property attachment, withholding of examination results and criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The Kerala University Employees' Union has opposed the proposed regulations, saying they are an attempt to restrict political activities on campuses and are undemocratic.

The union said it will launch protests if the regulations are implemented, alleging that such restrictions would curtail students' participation in organisational activities.

Resmi R, Registrar of Kerala University, told PTI on Sunday that only a draft has been prepared and it is yet to be finalised.

"The syndicate meeting discussed the Code of Conduct Regulations and only a draft based on a similar code at MG University, Kottayam, and a High Court order has been prepared. The final code will be brought out only after discussions with stakeholders, including students," she said.

She said no order has been issued to implement the proposed regulations.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, condemned the proposed restrictions on student organisations on campuses, saying attempts to drive politics and political awareness out of campuses stemmed from a fear of a generation that asks questions.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Vijayan said the decision appeared to be part of an agenda of those disturbed by student movements that had emerged across the country.

"If those behind this anti-democratic decision do not withdraw from it, Keralam is certain to witness strong protests," he said.

Vijayan said the Constitution gives every citizen who turns 18 the right to vote and participate in choosing governments, and argued that denying young people the right to think politically, organise and respond while studying in educational institutions was unconstitutional and amounted to complete depoliticisation.

He said campuses and student movements had played an unparalleled role in the country's social and political development since the freedom struggle.

"From the anti-British struggle to resistance against authoritarian moves in independent India, the student community has fought from the forefront at all crucial stages," he said.

Vijayan said campuses had at several stages acted as catalysts in determining the political course of the country and that the move to completely ban political activities from campuses with such a historic legacy could not be accepted.

He said democratic societies needed to preserve campuses as centres of ideological dialogue and struggles for rights.

"The public should come forward against such orders that take away the constitutional democratic rights of students," Vijayan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.