‘System afraid of students who ask questions’: Rahul Gandhi in Indore; MP CM hits back
Mohan Yadav, in his response, said Rahul Gandhi should have presented facts and data while speaking about education and children.
Congress MP and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the “system” was afraid of students who asked questions and instead promoted “andhbhakts (blind followers)” at his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore on Saturday, even as Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav hit back, calling the event “Jhoot ki Goonj” and accusing Gandhi of making claims without facts.
Addressing students at the programme, Gandhi said the initiative highlighted issues including paper leaks, institutional failures, recruitment irregularities, collapsing infrastructure and privatisation of education. The theme of the Indore edition was “system versus students”.
“Students ask what this system is and how it suppresses their future. Today we talk about that system,” he said.
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Gandhi alleged that politics, business, judiciary, bureaucracy, education, media, entertainment and sports had been “captured”.
“Students ask how two people captured India’s business, why the judiciary and Election Commission don’t do their work, why papers keep getting leaked. That is why the system does not want students. It wants andhbhakts (blind followers) anti-students who never ask questions,” Gandhi said.
He also alleged that the share of education in the Union Budget had declined from 4.6% in 2014 to 2.6%. “In 2014, when we were in power, 4.6% of the budget went to education. Today it is only 2.6%. That means ₹7.7 lakh crore that should have gone to education went instead into the hands of billionaires like Adani and Ambani. In the last 10 years, ₹1.5 crore scholarships have been snatched away. Ten lakh teacher posts lie vacant. This is how the education system is being ruined,” he said.
Students from across Madhya Pradesh raised issues including recruitment delays, examination irregularities, inadequate hostels and the withholding of government appointments amid legal proceedings over the OBC quota. Gandhi said students were the “foundation of the country” and education was their right.
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Yadav, in his response, said Gandhi should have presented facts and data while speaking about education and children.
“Today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a programme titled ‘Jhoot ki Goonj’ in Indore. As usual, he appeared careless about his topic, and today again, the same was evident. He interacted with some children and young friends without any preparation. It seemed that Congress members organised this event to spread confusion among the public based on their own agenda,” Yadav said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More