India remains the fastest draw in flood relief to Nepal: 141.5 tonnes of aid rushed after flash floods

1 Australia A$ 11 million $ 7.9 million Australia initially pledged A$5 million assistance package, broken into three parts: A$2 million to the World Food Programme (which has already dispatched food rations and logistics support), A$2 million to Australian NGOs through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (for shelter, hygiene kits, blankets, medical and psychosocial support), and A$1 million to the Emergency Action Alliance (EAA) for locally-led recovery efforts.

On 30 August, the Australian Government pledged a further A$3 million in humanitarian assistance for emergency supplies (A$ 2 million) and contribution to the Emergency Action Alliance (EAA) (A$ 1 million).

On 3 September, the Australian Government announced a support of an additional A$3 million.

Australia has deployed a team of specialist drone operators to Nepal as part of a 15-person Disaster Assistance Response Team.

2 United Kingdom £5 million $ 6.8 million The UK has pledged £5 million (approximately $6.8 million) to be disbursed through development partners. The funding will help provide cash assistance, emergency shelter, safe water, hygiene & health support & protection services.

The UK has reportedly been requested to provide 10 Bailey bridges, longer than 70 meters and with double lanes, as a grant.

3 Sri Lanka $ 1 million $ 1 million Sri Lanka has pledged $1 million in direct financial assistance to support Nepal's relief efforts.

4 South Korea $ 1 million $ 1 million South Korea has pledged $1 million in humanitarian aid, to be channelled through international organizations.



South Korea had ⁠dispatched a rapid response team to Nepal shortly after the flood to help search for nine South Korean ​workers missing ​at ⁠a hydropower project.



South Korea had sent ​a 44-member emergency relief team to ‌Nepal to support the ongoing search-and-rescue operations. This team has now returned to Korea. A separate Korean team is present in Nepal to assist in forensic activities/identification.



The Community Chest of Korea will provide $ 700,000 in emergency funding to support relief and recovery efforts.



South Korea, alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), formally handed over emergency response and relief equipment to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) on 17 September to support ongoing rescue and recovery efforts following severe floods and landslides in Rasuwa.

5 United States $ 5 million $ 5 million The U.S. has provided over $5 million in humanitarian, health, and forensics-related assistance following the floods, including:

$3 million in food and logistics assistance provided through our global assistance award with World Food Program. This will provide up to three months of emergency food to 10,000 flood-affected households and address major supply chain constraints in humanitarian deliveries, by utilizing air and ground transport to reach communities cut off from access.



$ 685,000 in food, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene, protection, and financial assistance through our global assistance award with Catholic Relief Services (CRS). CRS is providing a range of U.S. Government-funded assistance to communities affected by the floods, including essential shelter and food items, blankets, plastic sheeting, tents, solar lights, and dignity kits, while also operating child-friendly spaces to support affected children.



$ 365,000 in health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance to flood-affected communities through Jhpiego, FHI 360, and UNICEF.



$1 million to provide forensic support to Nepal Police.



The first deliveries of U.S. assistance reached Nuwakot and Rasuwa between 29 and 30 August. It included the more than 2.5 tons of food supplies, 500 blankets, 500 mosquito nets, and 500 insulating foam sheets for shelter flooring.

On 2 September 2026, two U.S. military cargo aircraft also delivered 5,000 specialized disaster victim recovery supplies, 500 first aid kits, stretchers, and front-end loaders.

FBI forensic specialists are also working alongside Nepal Police to support disaster victim identification.

A four-person U.S. Military Civil Affairs Team is on the ground to conduct overseas humanitarian, disaster, and civic aid projects which will help address post-crisis humanitarian needs.

6 United Arab Emirates (UAE) $ 10 million $ 10 million The UAE has allocated $10 million in assistance through the UAE Aid Agency.

On 29 August, the UAE dispatched 83 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials and essential humanitarian aid to Nepal.

The second consignment of relief materials arrived from UAE on 31 August.

The third consignment of relief supplies (around 20 tonnes), along with a search and rescue team, arrived on 4 September.

The fourth consignment of relief materials (around 38 tonnes) arrived from UAE on 9 September.

The fifth consignment of relief materials arrived on 12 September.

The sixth humanitarian aid aircraft arrived in Nepal on 17 September.

The total volume of assistance delivered by the UAE is about to 245 tonnes.

7 China $ 2.2 million $ 2.2 million China has pledged $ 2 million in emergency flood relief assistance to the Government of Nepal.

Further, $ 200,000 is being provided by Red Cross Society of China to the Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund of Nepal.

On 29 August, China dispatched five tunnel experts to Nepal.

On 30 August, two Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force carrying 50 tonnes of emergency relief supplies arrived in Kathmandu. The supplies included tents, blankets, sleeping bags, hard tack and first-aid kits. Four Chinese tunnel rescue experts, along with rescue equipment, arrived on board.

On 1 September, the second batch of China-aid emergency relief supplies arrived in Nepal aboard a Y-20 large transport aircraft of the PLA Air Force of China. Five DNA identification experts also arrived on the same flight. The relief supplies include drones, DNA testing instruments and reagents, water purification equipment, and lighting devices.

On 3 September, the third batch of China-aid emergency relief supplies arrived in Nepal aboard a Y-20A, along with 10 Chinese forensic experts to assist with victim identification.

On 8 September, the fourth consignment of relief materials arrived in Nepal, which included rescue hovercrafts, stainless steel permanent magnet flood pumps, spare batteries, mortuary freezers, and solar powered lights.

On 11 September, the fifth batch of China-Aid emergency relief supplies arrived in Kathmandu.

China has shared images, satellite & hydrological data of disaster-hit areas with Nepal.

China is reportedly expected to provide 30 Bailey bridges to Nepal. Materials for 2 of these bailey bridges (100 meters length) were received by Nepal on 4 September.

The 9-member Chinese tunnel rescue team handed over the equipment that had been used in the rescue operations to the Government of Nepal on 18 September 2026.

China has reportedly provided about Nepali Rupees 36 million (USD 0.23 million) in cash assistance to Nepal.

8 Canada C$ 5 million $ 3.6 million Canada has announced C$ 5 million in humanitarian assistance funding to support emergency relief efforts in Nepal.

This funding is for emergency food, shelter, water, sanitation and health services, delivered through UN, Red Cross and Canadian NGO partners.

9 Qatar - - Aid is being provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

On 31 August, a Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in Nepal carrying approximately 40 tons of humanitarian aid including water extraction and pumping equipment, lighting and food supplies, and multipurpose tents.

10 Singapore $560,000 $560,000 On 1 September, the first group of officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrived in Kathmandu as part of Singapore’s provision of Disaster Victim Identification support to the Nepal.

On 2 September, the second batch of officers landed in Kathmandu.

Singapore Government has contributed $100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) public fundraising in support of relief efforts in Nepal.

On 10 September, a Humanitarian Aid Package arrived in Nepal from Singapore.

The package comprises humanitarian and emergency response supplies, such as medical supplies, DNA test kits and personal protective equipment. It also includes specialised equipment to support ongoing search, recovery, and disaster victim identification efforts.

11 Bhutan INR 100 million $ 1 million On 2 September 2026, the Government of Bhutan contributed INR 100 million to Nepal’s Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund.

12 Japan $1 million $1 million On 3 September, nearly 9.3 tonnes of emergency relief, including blankets, plastic sheets, sleeping pads, tents and portable jerry cans, arrived in Nepal, as part of assistance being provided by Japan and JICA.

On 18 September, it was announced the Government of Japan has provided emergency grant worth $ 1 million through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions for communities affected by the recent flash floods in Nepal.

13 Pakistan Pakistan reportedly sent 100 tons of relief materials to Nepal on 6 September 2026.

14 France France has provided emergency relief materials for 200 households in the flood affected areas.



Aid materials arrived from the French government through the European Union on 15 September 2026.

15 Denmark More than 3.50 million DKK More than $ 0.5 million Via Danish Red Cross, Mission East, ActionAid, DanChurchAid, WWF and UN OCHA, Denmark is contributing to water, housing and health operations.

16 Ireland €500,000 $ 0.6 million Ireland’s contribution will support the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) Nepal Floods Appeal and will be channeled to the Nepalese Red Cross to provide urgent assistance.

17 Czech Republic 2.5 million Czech Koruna $ 0.12 million

18 Norway 12.7 million Norwegian kroner $ 1.3 million The Norwegian government sent 82 tons of relief materials for the flood victims on 8 September 2026.

19 Germany $2 million $2 million Germany and Luxembourg provided 61 and 6 tonnes of essential relief supplies, respectively, to Nepal through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism. The supplies were handed over on 10 September 2026.

20 Bangladesh $1 million $1 million Bangladesh has pledged $1 million in aid for rescue, relief, rehabilitation, and humanitarian efforts for those affected by the floods in Nepal.

21 Switzerland $2 million $2 million On 27 August, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) made USD 1 million available for emergency humanitarian relief.

On 4 September, it committed a further USD 1 million.

Three Swiss specialists are being deployed to provide on-the-ground assistance with reconstruction and disaster risk management.

22 New Zealand NZ$ 2 million $ 1.2 million New Zealand has pledged NZ$ 2 million in humanitarian assistance. The aid includes NZ$1 million to the Nepal Red Cross Society for emergency shelter, clean water, sanitation, and family reunification, with another NZ$1 million allocated to international relief agencies for ongoing recovery efforts.

23 Cyprus €200,000 $232,609.53 Cyprus Aid is contributing €200,000 to

UNOCHA and its UN Global Emergency Fund CERF in helping power their response, and to UNICEF to facilitate the delivery of emergency cash assistance to families.

24 Malaysia $ 1 million

25 Thailand THB 7 million $212,681.98 The Royal Thai Government has provided THB 7 million in cash and other emergency relief assistance.

26 Vietnam $300,000

Other International Organisations

1 World Bank Upto NRs. 25 billion Upto $ 163 million The World Bank's country director has informed Nepal's Finance Ministry that up to NRs. 25 billion (approximately $163.6 million) in emergency aid could be mobilized to support rescue and reconstruction efforts.

2 European Union € 2.5 million The EU has allocated €2 million ($ 2.32 million) in humanitarian aid.

The EU activated its Copernicus satellite system to help map affected areas and support response planning.

On 3 September 2026, the EU announced a further € 0.5 million in humanitarian aid. The additional funding will support an International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) operation led by the Nepal Red Cross Society.

3 Asian Development Bank (ADB) $ 5.15 million $ 5.15 million ADB has pledged US$5 million in budgetary support (grant), and the ADB has also pledged US$150,000 for technical assistance.

4 UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) USD 2.5 million $ 2.5 million The UN has released $2.5 million in emergency funds to support medical care, shelter and water needs for affected communities.

5 International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) CHF 1 million $ 1.2 million The IFRC has released an initial 1 million Swiss francs (about $1.24 million) in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's response, and has separately launched a larger Emergency Appeal for CHF 25 million (approximately $31 million) to sustain the Society's relief operations.

6 Welthungerhilfe (Germany) €100,000 $110,000 German humanitarian organization is providing €100,000 (approximately $110,000) from its emergency relief fund.