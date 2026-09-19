Why was AAP's Arvind Kejriwal issued SIR notice? Poll body clarifies amid row

Kejriwal's name, along with his family members, figured in the list of Delhi electors served notices under SIR, which was published by the chief electoral officer nearly three weeks after publishing the draft electoral roll. AAP in a post on X claimed Kejriwal's name was “missing” from the Delhi voter list, following which the office of the electoral registration officer issued a clarification on the matter.

At least 3.31 million electors were issued notices, which also included Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. However, a clarification issued later said Gupta's electoral details were verified after she was served the notice.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who were issued notices for discrepancies as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi, election officials said on Saturday.

The statement said that the entries pertaining to Kejriwal and his family members “being electors registered in Assembly Constituency 40 (New Delhi), were identified in the list of No- Mapping on the basis of details provided in the Enumeration Form. 3.”

Kejriwal and his family have been issued notices because their details could not be mapped with the last SIR, leading to their names being added among voters categorised under ‘No Mapping’, the office of the electoral registration officer (ERO), New Delhi constituency, said in a statement.

The ERO said that according to Election Commission of India guidelines, electors appearing in the draft electoral roll can be categorised under:

a) who have mapped /linked themselves with self or their progeny entries in electoral rolls of Intensive revision of the respective states,

or

b) who have not linked themselves with the electoral roll of last revision of respective states.

“In case of Sh Arvind Kejriwal and his family, the submitted Enumeration Forms were not complete in terms of details which would have enabled linkage of themselves with the electoral roll of last revision of respective states, which were not present in their submitted Enumeration Forms,” the ERO stated.

Also Read | Delhi SIR: How to check your name in draft electoral roll & what to do if it's not on the list

Kejriwal, others to be ‘validated and parked for inclusion’ after due verification: ERO The ERO said that owing to this, notices were being issued to those “who could not be linked with the electoral roll of last revision or to those those having logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of last revision.”

It said that electors would have to submit their reply or the requisite documents concerned after receiving the notice. “It is further submitted that as per instructions of the Commission dated 14.05.2026 contained in para 4 (b) regarding Publication of Draft Roll, “all names of member of judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and personalities from fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports, and public services etc. earlier flagged in the electoral database, have been included in the draft Electoral Rolls, so that necessary documents can also be collected during the period of Claims and Objections,”” the ERO office said.

It said the notices were generated for completion of the stipulated document based verification by the designated Booth Level Officer (BLO) and for disposal by the ERO. The officer said the entries of the former CM and his family members will be “validated and parked for inclusion” after due verification of facts and documents.

The Final Electoral Roll of AC-40 (New Delhi) will be published on November 4, 2026.