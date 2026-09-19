ABVP sweeps, NSUI upsets, Independent grabs key seat: Takeaways from Delhi University polls

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the students' union election of the Delhi University on Saturday, with Yash Dabas being elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post as counting of votes for the student body elections concluded on Saturday. In this image posted on Sept. 19, 2026, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Yash Dabas and others celebrate after winning three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, at North Campus, in New Delhi. (@ABVPVoice) In the presidential contest, ABVP’s Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI’s Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Shokeen won the vice-president’s post with 30,615 votes. He had contested as an independent after being denied an NSUI ticket. Track latest developments on DUSU polls Following the ABVP's big win, Dabas described it as a 'victory for the students, harmony, Sangh, and for patriots.' Also read: Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Independent candidate wins DUSU Vice President contest

Deep Dive What were the key outcomes of the recent DUSU elections? Why did NSUI face a setback in the DUSU elections? How did Deepanshu Shokeen's independent candidacy impact the DUSU elections?

“This is a victory for every single student who stood by us in this struggle, joined hands with us in all our work over the past several years, and stood shoulder to shoulder with us,” Dabas said. In a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Dabas said, "We want Rahul Gandhi to become even more involved in student politics, because the more involved he gets, the further NSUI declines."