FIR against IIT-Bombay over student's death after ChatGPT-linked exam row

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bombay on Saturday over the alleged death by suicide of a student, hours after he was pulled up for using a mobile phone during an examination. The crowd at IIT-Bombay on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT)

The development came amid massive protests by students, who alleged the victim was asked to leave the examination hall and threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension. His parents also arrived at the campus, seeking justice for him.

"We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter and came from a very poor background. Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate. We are ready to face any action from the authorities and will fight for justice for our son," the student’s parents said.

IIT-Bombay, however, refuted the charges and said the student was assured that the incident would not have any adverse impacts on his career.

There was no immediate comment from IIT-Bombay on the FIR at the time of filing this report.

This is the third case of student suicide on the Powai campus this year.

In the latest case, the second-year student was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening.

According to his classmates, he was allegedly caught looking at another student’s answer sheet during an exam and subsequently asked to leave the hall. They also alleged he was threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension.

Refuting the claims, IIT-Bombay said in a statement on Friday evening: “No disciplinary action was initiated against the student.” It said the student had been found uploading the question paper on ChatGPT, on his mobile phone during the examination. It added that the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the head of the department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.