'Even prisoner gets chicken biryani': Tamil Nadu minister on CM Vijay's breakfast scheme for school children
Hinting at non-vegetarian options like chicken biryani, school education Minister A. Rajmohan reportedly noted that menu innovations were on the cards.
Non-vegetarian picks, including chicken biryani, could be among the new menu options considered for Tamil Nadu's Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme. This comes as chief minister C Joseph Vijay is set to launch the scheme's expansion for students of classes 6 to 8 on September 22, Tuesday.
Hinting at non-vegetarian options like chicken biryani, school education Minister A Rajmohan noted that menu innovations were on the cards, according to a news agency PTI report.
Also Read | TN govt considering proposal for weekly chicken biryani in school meals: Minister Rajmohan
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Rajmohan emphasised that as a long-term goal, providing non-vegetarian options to students will be explored subject to a pilot project and strict hygiene standards.
Special committee
The minister clarified that CM Vijay had ordered a special committee to introduce diverse and tasty menu options.
"With all due respect, even a prisoner in a jail gets to eat chicken biryani. Why shouldn't the children in my schools be able to eat chicken biryani," Rajmohan asked.
Pilot project and testing
Noting that it will require a pilot project and rigorous testing to ensure hygiene and cleanliness standards are met, the minister stated that this cannot be implemented immediately.
Also Read | Considering proposal for weekly chicken biryani in school meals: Vijay govt in Tamil Nadu
15 lakh+ students, ₹217.63 crore
According to the report, the expanded scheme will benefit approximately 15.30 lakh additional students.
An additional ₹217.63 crore fund has been allocated in the current financial year for the scheme, taking the total programme budget to ₹724 crore.
The menu includes Uppama, Kitchadi, and Pongal, integrating millet-based options twice a week.
This scheme will be implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation through its integrated kitchens at 447 government and aided schools, PTI reported, citing a release.
It added that the breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups.
"The breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups in the respective schools. This scheme is being expanded to further strengthen the foundation of school education by integrating the aspects of health, nutrition, school attendance and learning of students," the release said.
Notably, the scheme will not be implemented in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts due to the enforcement of the Election Commission's model code of conduct for the October 6 by-polls at Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively.
Also Read | CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu on September 28
Launch of scheme
CM Vijay is expected to launch the initiative at the government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More