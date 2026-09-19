'Even prisoner gets chicken biryani': Tamil Nadu minister on CM Vijay's breakfast scheme for school children

Non-vegetarian picks, including chicken biryani, could be among the new menu options considered for Tamil Nadu's Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme. This comes as chief minister C Joseph Vijay is set to launch the scheme's expansion for students of classes 6 to 8 on September 22, Tuesday. The minister clarified that CM Vijay had ordered a special committee to introduce diverse and tasty menu options. (File Photo/PTI)

Hinting at non-vegetarian options like chicken biryani, school education Minister A Rajmohan noted that menu innovations were on the cards, according to a news agency PTI report.

Also Read | TN govt considering proposal for weekly chicken biryani in school meals: Minister Rajmohan

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Rajmohan emphasised that as a long-term goal, providing non-vegetarian options to students will be explored subject to a pilot project and strict hygiene standards.

Special committee The minister clarified that CM Vijay had ordered a special committee to introduce diverse and tasty menu options.

"With all due respect, even a prisoner in a jail gets to eat chicken biryani. Why shouldn't the children in my schools be able to eat chicken biryani," Rajmohan asked.

Pilot project and testing Noting that it will require a pilot project and rigorous testing to ensure hygiene and cleanliness standards are met, the minister stated that this cannot be implemented immediately.

Also Read | Considering proposal for weekly chicken biryani in school meals: Vijay govt in Tamil Nadu

15 lakh+ students, ₹ 217.63 crore According to the report, the expanded scheme will benefit approximately 15.30 lakh additional students.

An additional ₹217.63 crore fund has been allocated in the current financial year for the scheme, taking the total programme budget to ₹724 crore.

The menu includes Uppama, Kitchadi, and Pongal, integrating millet-based options twice a week.

This scheme will be implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation through its integrated kitchens at 447 government and aided schools, PTI reported, citing a release.

It added that the breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups.

"The breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups in the respective schools. This scheme is being expanded to further strengthen the foundation of school education by integrating the aspects of health, nutrition, school attendance and learning of students," the release said.

Notably, the scheme will not be implemented in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts due to the enforcement of the Election Commission's model code of conduct for the October 6 by-polls at Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Also Read | CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu on September 28

Launch of scheme CM Vijay is expected to launch the initiative at the government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur.

(with inputs from PTI)