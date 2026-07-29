Considering proposal for weekly chicken biryani in school meals: Vijay govt in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government is evaluating a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week to students under the state's noon-meal scheme, Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Rajmohan said on Wednesday. A formal request, supported by relevant data, has been submitted to CM C Joseph Vijay, who is currently reviewing the proposal, said minister. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Justice Party brought food, the Kamaraj rule made it a midday meal, Kalaignar Ayya came and brought eggs into this, the Revolutionary Leader changed it to a nutritious meal, Amma came and brought eggs every week... many changes occurred. Similarly, I had a desire... I have put forward a request: why not serve chicken biryani once a week?"

According to him, a formal request, supported by relevant data, has been submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is currently reviewing the proposal.

The minister also highlighted plans to revamp the existing school breakfast menu.

Noting the current allocation of approximately ₹15 per student, he said the government intends to replace repetitive items such as wheat and rava 'upma' with more nutritious and appetising alternatives.

Lashing out at the Union government, Rajmohan accused it of "withholding" educational funds over policy and language disputes.

Describing the expenditure on government schools as an "investment in knowledge" meant to shape future scientists and economists, he stated that blocking funds jeopardises the state's future and is entirely "unacceptable".