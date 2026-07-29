Modi govt says no ‘goli’ fired at CJP protest, but Rahul sticks to ‘pellets’ claim, cites medical evidence

As the opposition continues to seek answers from Union home minister Amit Shah regarding the security crackdown on student protestors, Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Wednesday stated that no “bullets” were fired towards protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a man who suffered pellet injuries at the CJP's Parliament march on July 20. (ANI) Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Jitendra Singh dismissed Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claim of “firing” on students, stating that only tear gas shells were used. Singh, who was also one of the key negotiators with the Cockroach Janta Party, countered Gandhi's claim that the home minister had ordered security forces to fire. “The first and fundamental point is he should know that when no bullets were fired in the first place, the question of giving an order does not arise at all. (Jab goli chali hee nahi, toh aadesh dena ka sawal hee paida nai hota),” Singh said, adding that only tear gas was used and that any order for the police was issued by the magistrate, not ministers. It was not clear if he also meant no pellets or plastic bullets were fired, or if he was talking only of conventional “goli” or bullets.

Singh's statement comes after Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders claimed that the Rapid Action Force personnel had used pellet guns against students during the July 20 march. Speaking at a press conference later in the day, Gandhi called for the resignation of home minister Amit Shah and demanded accountability from the BJP-led government. “Pellet gun is a lethal weapon, at close range can kill or blind a person. I have spoken to a pellet gun victim and even presented the evidence before the media. The AIIMS report also stated patient has been shot by pellet guns. So I ask, who fired these guns and based on whose order?” said Rahul, adding that there were multiple victims of the pellet firing. Also Read | Rahul Gandhi shows student's wounds on camera, claims pellet guns used during Jantar Mantar protest Delhi Police denies bullet claims In a fresh ‘fact check’, meanwhile, the Delhi Police stated that the claims online about a protester sustaining gunshot injuries were not corroborated by MLC findings. “MLC (Medicao Legal Report) records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt. As per doctor's opinion, it is simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury. Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC,” the police wrote on X.