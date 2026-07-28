Several RAF personnel issued pellet guns on July 20 amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, reveals internal inquiry

At least a dozen personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were issued pellet guns on the morning of July 20 to handle student protesters in Delhi but the controversial weapons were withdrawn starting July 23 after allegations that they were used against agitators, officials aware of RAF’s internal inquiry said on Monday. Although the use of pellet guns is included in the RAF’s manual for crowd control, their use on student protesters has raked up a controversy. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

HT has reported that five people – Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, a 25-year-old employee with a private firm, Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old woman from Gurugram, a 28-year-old reporter, Prashant Singh, a 25-year-old Bihar resident, and 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student aspiring to join the police force – have alleged (in Lochab’s case the allegations were made by the family) that they were hit with pellets on July 20.

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RAF is a specialised unit within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed to handle riots and other public disturbances across the country.

The internal inquiry also quoted a CRPF inspector – leading one RAF team in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place near Pallika Bazar on July 20 – as saying that he didn’t issue any order to fire the pellet guns, the officials cited above added.

“It is possible more than one officer fired the pellet gun that afternoon. The personnel in the RAF inspector’s team have been identified. The post assessment report submitted to headquarters will name the officer to whom the pump action guns were issued along with the specific number of cartridges containing pellets. There are also many deviations, including personnel not firing below the waist,” an official aware of the matter said.

“But one thing is for sure that no pellet guns were issued on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday after the controversy. It won’t be issued for any future protests by students unless the other group is armed,” the official added.

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