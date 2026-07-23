'Kha lijiye sir': CJP protesters offer pizza to RAF personnel at Jantar Mantar, win praise

A video showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters offering pizza to Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from users for what many called a “wholesome” gesture. The clip was reportedly filmed hours after Monday’s clashes between protesters and police. (Instagram/@peter_paarkar2.0)

The clip, reportedly filmed hours after Monday’s clashes between protesters and police, shows a protester carrying a pizza box and offering slices to RAF officers present at the protest site. “Kha lijiye sir (Please have it, sir),” the cameraperson is heard saying as the protester walks up to each officer.

The video was shared with the message, “We respect uniforms. But won’t leave anyone who is attacking in civil dress… Civil dress walo se maar nahi khayenge (We will not get hit by people in civil dress).”

Text overlaid on the clip read, “Aap dande baatiyein, hum pyaar he baatenge (You distribute batons, we’ll distribute love).”