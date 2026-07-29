Ram Charan's first post-surgery photo reassures fans; advised eight weeks of rest
The actor underwent hand surgery after he got injured while filming Peddi. However, he delayed the surgery as he had to fulfill the promotional commitments.
Actor Ram Charan, who was recuperating from hand surgery at Coimbatore, is now on the path to recovery, which is great news not only for him but also for his fans. The actor underwent hand surgery after he got injured while filming Peddi. However, he delayed the surgery as he had to fulfill the promotional commitments of his movie. Now, a photo from his hospital bed is going viral where the actor can be seen smiling whilst in recovery.
Photo goes viral
As news about the success of his surgery spread across different mediums, his fans rejoiced on social media platforms. An image of Ram Charan posing with doctors from his hospital bed, all smiles, became viral, using the hashtag #GetWellSoonRamCharan which trended worldwide on X. His fanclub also revealed that the actor has been advised eight weeks of bed rest.
As the photo went viral, Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house of Peddi, released a statement which read, “We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment. His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”
Ram Charan is recovering in Coimbatore, where his family has been with him. Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, and Charan's wife Upasana are all present in Coimbatore and are taking care of his recovery.
Surgery was successfully completed
According to sources close to the development, Charan's hand surgery was performed at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This surgery was done by a team of doctors, which included renowned doctor Dr. Alessandro Badia and Dr. Praveen Bharadwaj, led by Chief of Ganga Hospital Dr. S. Rajasekharan.
Updating on the surgery, a source informed HT City, "The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laparoscopically.”
How Ram Charan got injured
It was reported that Ram Charan had hurt his right wrist during the shooting of the intense action scene involving wrestlers in the movie Peddi. Despite the injury, he preferred to go ahead with the promotions of the movie rather than getting himself treated.
Later on, after a complete examination of the injury by the doctors, it was suggested to Ram Charan that in order to avoid any future problems, it would be better if he got an operation done.
What's next for Ram Charan
After being declared fit by doctors to go back to work, it seems like Ram Charan will start making plans for his highly-anticipated project with director Sukumar (RC17).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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