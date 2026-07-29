Ram Charan's first post-surgery photo reassures fans; advised eight weeks of rest

As news about the success of his surgery spread across different mediums, his fans rejoiced on social media platforms. An image of Ram Charan posing with doctors from his hospital bed, all smiles, became viral, using the hashtag #GetWellSoonRamCharan which trended worldwide on X. His fanclub also revealed that the actor has been advised eight weeks of bed rest.

Actor Ram Charan , who was recuperating from hand surgery at Coimbatore, is now on the path to recovery, which is great news not only for him but also for his fans. The actor underwent hand surgery after he got injured while filming Peddi. However, he delayed the surgery as he had to fulfill the promotional commitments of his movie. Now, a photo from his hospital bed is going viral where the actor can be seen smiling whilst in recovery.

As the photo went viral, Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house of Peddi, released a statement which read, “We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment. His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”

Ram Charan is recovering in Coimbatore, where his family has been with him. Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, and Charan's wife Upasana are all present in Coimbatore and are taking care of his recovery.