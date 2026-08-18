In an unusual crossover that brings together two women who have turned unconventional spaces into their stages, Hustle 5 Squad Boss Agsy recently met Mumbai’s local-train performer Pooja Sharma, popularly known as Rekha. The meeting took place aboard the Hustle Express Metro, bringing together Agsy’s hip-hop journey and Pooja’s experience of entertaining commuters on Mumbai’s local trains. Exclusive | Agsy meets Mumbai’s ‘local train dancer’ Pooja Sharma: Our journeys are completely different, but…

Sources reveal that the interaction was conceived as a celebration of artists who have built their identities on their own terms, with neither Agsy nor Pooja relying on a conventional stage to find an audience. While Agsy’s journey began in Delhi, where the metro became part of her early years as she found her voice as a hip-hop artist, Pooja has turned Mumbai’s moving local trains into her performance space.

“During their interaction, Pooja taught Agsy some of her signature dance moves, with the two breaking into impromptu steps,” tells the source.

Speakingg about the same Agsy, who has been vocal about taking Indian hip-hop to a global audience, says the meeting struck a personal chord. “There’s something really powerful about meeting another woman who has created her own space without waiting for someone to give it to her."

She adds: "Pooja has made the local train her stage, and I’ve found mine through hip-hop. Our journeys are completely different, but the hustle is very similar: showing up, being yourself and making people stop and listen. I loved sharing this moment with her. We danced, laughed, and exchanged stories, and it reminded me of the beauty of music and performance: you can connect with someone even when your worlds are completely different. Meeting her on the Hustle Express felt extra special because the metro has been such an important part of my own journey.”

The meeting comes as Hustle 5 - Apna Homeground returns with Badshah as the Rap Supremo and former contestants MC Square, Paradox and Agsy stepping into mentor roles as Squad Bosses alongside EPR.

The season marks a shift in the show’s dynamic, with artists who once competed on the Hustle stage now taking on the responsibility of mentoring a new generation of rappers.