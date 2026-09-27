What happened to Raoni Barcelos? Latest update as UFC fighter stretchered off after brutal TKO loss to Raul Rosas Jr.

UFC fighter Raoni Barcelos was stretchered out of the octagon after a violent fifth-round TKO loss to Raul Rosas Jr. during Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas. Brazilian bantamweight contender Raoni Barcelos was taken from the octagon on a stretcher after a frightening knockout during UFC Fight Night. (Raoni Barcelos l Instagram )

The 39-year-old Brazilian fighter was knocked unconscious during the bantamweight contest. Referee Herb Dean then immediately stopped the fight. Medical staff rushed into the octagon before Barcelos was carefully removed on a stretcher.

Early updates indicated that Barcelos was conscious after the incident. UFC reporter Ariel Helwani reported that the fighter was able to speak and move his fingers and toes while undergoing medical evaluation at a local Las Vegas hospital.

Also read: UFC Freedom 250 White House event drew a record 34 million viewers but lost $30 million

How did Raoni Barcelos get injured? The incident happened during the final round of Barcelos’ fight against rising UFC star Raul Rosas Jr.

Rosas Jr. secured a takedown before Barcelos suddenly went limp. Ringside observers raised concerns after the veteran fighter appeared unresponsive following the sequence.

Medical professionals immediately entered the cage, and the referee stopped the bout without hesitation.

A video shared by sports medicine physician Dr Jesse Morse on X showed Barcelos lying limp on the stretcher as he is wheeled off the octagon. “Not super clear exactly what happened,” Morse wrote while discussing the incident.

Morse also raised concern about either a neck injury or a head injury. “Unclear exactly what may have caused it, but you can see Barcelos gets taken down and goes limp after potentially hitting his head on the mat (?).” He further added, “Definitely have to be concerned about a possible neck injury.”

Also read: Dante Moore injury update: What is fencing response? Oregon QB's latest condition after scary hit vs USC