Dante Moore parents: Who are Jera Bohlen-Moore and Otha Moore? All about the Oregon Ducks QB’s mother and father

Otha Moore is a Detroit native and played a major role in raising Dante and his siblings. ESPN reported that Otha raised Dante and his two older children mostly as a single father while working as an engineer for Ford and taking on additional jobs, including running a landscaping business.

Moore as the son of Otha Moore and Jera Jane Bohlen-Moore and has three brothers and one sister.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has emerged as one of college football’s most closely watched young quarterbacks, but behind his rise is a family story shaped by his parents.

What is the fencing response exhibited by Dante Moore after his injury?

What is the fencing response exhibited by Dante Moore after his injury?

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Otha’s work ethic has also influenced his son’s outlook. Moore grew up helping his father with his landscaping work and has spoken about the sacrifices Otha made while raising the family.

The father-son relationship has also been shaped by football and college rivalries. Otha is a University of Michigan supporter, while Dante’s mother comes from Ohio, creating a family split between Michigan and Ohio State.

Otha was also involved in Dante’s development outside the home. According to ESPN, he coached youth sports teams and worked multiple jobs while continuing to attend his son’s games.

Who is Dante Moore’s mother Jera Bohlen-Moore? Jera Bohlen-Moore is from Ohio and was a high school basketball player at Logan High School. A profile published by People, reported that she was a standout player for Logan High School’s Lady Chiefs and had remained among the school’s leading scorers decades after graduating.

Jera’s own athletic background has been part of Moore’s family story. Dante has spoken publicly about his admiration for his mother and her resilience.

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Jera was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, during the spring of Moore’s freshman year at UCLA. Moore later discussed the impact of the diagnosis and his mother’s treatment in an interview with the University of Oregon’s Mighty Oregon Podcast. He also announced in 2024 that his mother was cancer-free.

How did Dante Moore’s parents influence his football journey? Moore’s path to Oregon has included stops at UCLA and a return to the Ducks, with his family remaining closely involved.

ESPN reported that Otha was part of the decision-making process when Moore initially chose UCLA over Oregon. After Moore entered the transfer portal following his freshman season, he eventually returned to Oregon. Otha told ESPN that a late coaching change had influenced the family’s earlier decision to choose UCLA.

Moore entered college as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the country. UCLA’s official profile lists him as a five-star recruit and notes that ESPN ranked him No. 2 overall in the 2023 recruiting class.

His parents’ influence remains a recurring theme in accounts of his upbringing: Otha’s emphasis on hard work and sacrifice and Jera’s background as an athlete have both featured prominently in Moore’s story as he continues his college football career.