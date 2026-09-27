Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. Watch

Designer Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest Mijwan collection on Saturday, celebrating 15 years of fine artisan craft from the Mijwan Welfare Society, featuring exquisite Chikankari and thread-work embroidery in signature ivory, deep green, coral, and ombré shades. Also Read | From lunch to desk to dinner to bed: Doctors explain how sitting all day and walking less may be damaging your heart For the showcase held in Mumbai on September 26, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, turned showstoppers for the designer. Let's decode the exquisite looks they wore on the ramp: Alia Bhatt closes Manish Malhotra's grand Mijwan show Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at his grand Mijwan showcase in Mumbai last night. Dressed in a full custom chikankari couture look, styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia looked dazzling in ivory. Her ensemble is a full bridal attire featuring a stunning saree, elevated with eye-catching jewels and a veil.

The ivory chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra features intricate Chikankari embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, silver embellishments along the border, scalloped borders, and a pallu draped on her shoulder to show off the stylish, modern blouse and the intricate work on the saree. The styling The bandeau-style blouse features intricate appliqué, spaghetti straps, a square neckline accentuating her décolletage, a cropped hem, and a tailored silhouette. Rhea Kapoor, Alia's stylist, complemented the saree with a matching see-through veil, draped on her head. It, too, features scalloped borders, chikankari work, sequin embellishments, and a floor-sweeping length. For accessories, Alia wore a massive diamond-and-pearl necklace set in white gold, further accentuated with diamond-encrusted haath phools on both hands, statement earrings, and a mang tika.