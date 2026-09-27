Quote of the day by Jenna Ortega: ‘Faith is unique to each person, but it provides a great connection to the world…’

Actor Jenna Ortega is widely considered the ‘Scream Queen’ of Gen Z for dominating the horror genre on both big and small screens. She started as a child actor and gained popularity with appearances in shows like Jane the Virgin and You.

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What put Jenna on the map is playing the role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, Wednesday. She has climbed the popularity ladder steadily, starring in films like Scream, X, Scream VI, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She is also a philanthropist, associated with multiple charitable organisations, and an author, having published books like It's All Love: Reflections for Your Heart & Soul.

Jenna celebrates her birthday every year on September 27. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from her aforementioned book, which reads: “Faith is unique to each person, but it provides a great connection to the world and the universe around us.”