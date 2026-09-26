How to tell if you are getting fitter: Expert shares 5 everyday signs, from better sleep to faster recovery
Look beyond the weighing scale! There are other everyday signals which mean you are on track to getting fitter, according to a fitness expert at Cult.
How do you know that you are getting fitter? You may rely on obvious signs, such as the number on the weighing scale or the fit of your clothes, to track your progress. But there are also less obvious ways to tell if you are on track. Every day changes in your routine can give clues that tell if your cardiovascular fitness is improving or not.
Chandana Jagadeeshan, fitness expert at Cult, shared with HT Lifestyle some ways to track fitness progress beyond the usual indicators. As per the expert, changes in how efficiently your cardiovascular system works can provide clues about whether your fitness is improving.
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“People tend to measure their progression in predictable forms like weighing scales, fitting of clothes, and how well they perform or lift weights in the gym. But our cardiovascular system, a power engine for our overall health and longevity, tracks progress in a different way,” he said.
This means that your fitness progress does not necessarily have to show up as a visible change in your body. It is through how you manage everyday activities and how quickly you recover after exercise.
But what role does cardiovascular health play in your fitness progress? The fitness expert elaborated, "Cardiovascular fitness is nothing but how efficiently your heart, lungs, and blood vessels deliver oxygen in your body and is not measured through intense sessions or muscle definition. Usually, the most significant indicator of improved cardiovascular fitness shows up in our daily activities rather than physical transformations.”
Getting fitter ensures your body works more efficiently. Sometimes, your weight or appearance won't show any change, but with the ease with which you do your everyday work, you can tell you are on the right track.
5 signs that mean your cardiovascular health is improving
Here are some of the signs outlined by the expert:
1. Low resting heart rate and blood pressure levels:
- With a strong heart muscle, the blood pumped per beat is more efficient.
- Leads to a steadily decreasing heart rate and improved resting blood pressure.
2. Deep sleep and good energy levels:
- Better circulation helps deliver a steady supply of oxygen to the brain and body, supporting energy levels throughout the day.
- Regular cardio may help reduce mid-afternoon slumps.
- It can also help regulate stress hormones such as cortisol, supporting deeper, more restful sleep at night.
3. Workouts feel easier:
- Activities like running, jogging, and climbing become easier.
- The body begins to utilise oxygen more efficiently.
4. Faster recovery
- As your cardiovascular fitness improves, your heart rate may return towards its resting level more quickly after a workout.
- Faster recovery can indicate your cardiovascular system is adapting well to exercise.
5. Lesser effort during daily chores:
- Everyday activities, such as carrying heavy bags or playing with children, may start to feel easier.
- You may notice less breathlessness and a smaller rise in your heart rate during the same activities.
What should people track during their workouts?
So, how can you track your progress? Beyond monitoring weight, calories burned, and muscle mass, the fitness expert recommended paying attention to other markers that show how your body responds to exercise.
“People should start tracking markers like resting heart rate, heart rate 2 minutes after a workout, how fast you can move while having a conversation, and by rating your effort on a 1 to 10 scale and observing how the number drops for the same movement over time,” he said.
Finally, Jagadeeshan also walked us through the benefits of cardio for heart health. The heart pumps more blood with each beat, and regular exercise also improves your muscles' ability to receive and use oxygen. The expert added that pairing consistent cardio with progressive training, such as gradually increasing the duration or distance of your workouts, can help build endurance over time.
“Consistency builds your stamina, while gradual steady increases keep pushing your boundaries and help to keep moving with far less tired muscle,” the expert advised.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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