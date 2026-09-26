How to tell if you are getting fitter: Expert shares 5 everyday signs, from better sleep to faster recovery

How do you know that you are getting fitter? You may rely on obvious signs, such as the number on the weighing scale or the fit of your clothes, to track your progress. But there are also less obvious ways to tell if you are on track. Every day changes in your routine can give clues that tell if your cardiovascular fitness is improving or not.

Chandana Jagadeeshan, fitness expert at Cult, shared with HT Lifestyle some ways to track fitness progress beyond the usual indicators. As per the expert, changes in how efficiently your cardiovascular system works can provide clues about whether your fitness is improving.

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“People tend to measure their progression in predictable forms like weighing scales, fitting of clothes, and how well they perform or lift weights in the gym. But our cardiovascular system, a power engine for our overall health and longevity, tracks progress in a different way,” he said.

This means that your fitness progress does not necessarily have to show up as a visible change in your body. It is through how you manage everyday activities and how quickly you recover after exercise.

But what role does cardiovascular health play in your fitness progress? The fitness expert elaborated, "Cardiovascular fitness is nothing but how efficiently your heart, lungs, and blood vessels deliver oxygen in your body and is not measured through intense sessions or muscle definition. Usually, the most significant indicator of improved cardiovascular fitness shows up in our daily activities rather than physical transformations.”

Getting fitter ensures your body works more efficiently. Sometimes, your weight or appearance won't show any change, but with the ease with which you do your everyday work, you can tell you are on the right track.