Feeling sleepy right after a meal? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 10 signs the body needs more fibre

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that is found in plant-based foods that the human gut cannot digest or absorb. Yet, it remains one of the most important micronutrients that the body needs daily to improve satiety, promote gut health, and ensure healthy bowel movement, among other things.

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As per the Healthline website, most adults should aim for 14g of fibre for every 1,000 calories they consume. This comes to around 38g for men and 25g for women. However, the daily fibre requirements are not often met.

Taking to Instagram on September 25, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 10 signs that suggest an individual is lacking fibre in their diet. They are presented as follows.