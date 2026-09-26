Makeup melting in the rain? Try these 7 smudge-proof kajals for a long-lasting look

7 smudge-proof kajals that don't fade or melt (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less If there is one makeup product that truly lifts my entire look, it's kajal. And I will be brutally honest: I never leave home without applying kajal. Kohl pencils or kajals have actually become my BFFs, as they define my eyes and do not make me look ill! But jokes apart, just a sleek line on the waterline for that chic, ethnic look or a bold outline for that bold, dramatic look- a kajal can actually transform your entire look.

However, if your kajal gets washed away in the rain or due to sweat, then you definitely need to add smudge-proof kajals to your vanity. Smudge-proof and waterproof formulas can be particularly useful because they are designed to resist moisture and reduce the chances of your kajal migrating under the eyes.

However, not every kajal labelled waterproof or long-lasting performs in the same way. Some have creamy formulas that are easy to apply but may need a little time to set, while others have a firmer texture and offer better staying power. The finish can also vary, from deep matte black to slightly glossy or intensely pigmented formulas. Your choice may depend on whether you prefer a sharp, defined line, a softly smoked-out look or an everyday kajal that can be applied quickly.

How to pick the right kajal Before buying a kajal, look beyond just the shade. These factors can make a noticeable difference to how comfortable and long-lasting it feels.

Check the finish: Matte kajals give a classic, defined look, while metallic and shimmer finishes work well for party and festive makeup.

Look for pigmentation: A highly pigmented kajal should give good colour payoff without repeated application.

Consider your eye area: If your eyelids tend to get oily or your eyes water frequently, look for waterproof and smudge-resistant formulas.

Choose the right texture: Creamy kajals glide more easily, while firmer pencils can offer greater precision.

Think about the shade: Black creates maximum definition, brown looks softer and coloured kajals can add an easy pop of colour.

Check the wear claim: If you need your makeup to last through a workday or event, look for long-wear formulas.

Waterline use matters: If you plan to apply kajal directly to the waterline, prioritise a formula that feels comfortable there and follow the product's usage instructions.

Look for convenient features: Built-in sharpeners, twist-up mechanisms and smudge-friendly formulas can make application easier.

Consider removal: A waterproof kajal may stay put better, but it should still be removed gently and thoroughly at the end of the day.