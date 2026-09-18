Day wedding makeup tips: Celebrity makeup artist Shradha Luthra shares ways to prevent melting and smudging in heat

Makeup artist Shradha Luthra shares tips to stop makeup from melting (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Weddings are fun, but getting ready for morning weddings is a task. From picking the right wedding outfits to getting your makeup done, there are a whole lot of challenges that we have to face and take care of. Though your wedding attire may be more of those bright pastel shades, the real task is managing your makeup.

If you are attending a day wedding, keeping your makeup fresh can be a challenge. Warm weather, humidity, sweat, long ceremonies and hours of dancing can make even carefully applied makeup look patchy or greasy. Foundation can start separating, concealer may crease, and your lipstick may fade before the main ceremony is over.

The fact is that you do not always need a heavy layer of makeup to make it last. The key is to prep your skin well, use lightweight products and apply them in thin layers. Here are some simple tips that can help prevent your makeup from melting during a day wedding.

Celebrity makeup artist Shradha Luthra tells HT Shop Now, “For a day wedding, the biggest mistake is trying to make your makeup last by layering on more product. For me, longevity actually starts with skin prep and using less, but using it well”.

The makeup artist who has done makeup for Nupur Sanon, Alanna Pandey, Aashna Hegde, and many others says, “I always recommend prepping the skin according to your skin type and giving your skincare enough time to settle before starting your makeup”.

She further advises working in thin, seamless layers as a base rather than applying a heavy layer of foundation at once. “I love a skin-like finish, so I’ll strategically set areas that tend to crease or get oily, while still allowing the skin to look fresh and natural”, she says.

She also advertises that cream products can work beautifully for day weddings, but layering and setting them correctly makes all the difference. Waterproof eye products are always a good idea, especially with heat, humidity and, of course, wedding-day tears!

Luthra also advises keeping blotting papers and a little powder handy for touch-ups. “Blot first and then powder only where needed instead of repeatedly adding product. The goal is makeup that lasts, but still looks like skin, especially in natural daylight”, she says.

Luthra lists these tips to ace a morning wedding makeup look like a pro

1. Start with clean, well-prepped skin Your makeup will last better when applied to properly prepared skin. Begin by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove excess oil, sweat and dirt.

Follow it with a lightweight moisturiser suited to your skin type. Do not skip moisturiser just because the weather is warm. Dehydrated skin can sometimes make makeup look dry and uneven.

Give your skincare a few minutes to settle before starting your makeup.