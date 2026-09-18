Can exercise lower breast cancer risk? Oncologist explains which workouts women should focus on

Breast cancer has many risk factors, from age to genetics. While some cannot be controlled, others can be managed through conscious lifestyle choices. Everyday habits are generally discussed in health discourses because they can play a major role in preventing and managing several conditions. The same holds true for breast cancer, with many factors like diet, body weight, and physical activity being among the most modifiable aspects of lifestyle.



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Exercise, in particular, is widely touted as a powerful preventive health tool. But to what extent can it help when it comes to breast cancer? Is simply walking enough, or should women prioritise strength training? And how much physical activity is actually needed?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanika Sood Sharma, director and clinical lead, radiation oncology, Dharmshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, broke down the role of exercise in breast cancer risk reduction, the types of workouts women can focus on, and why consistency may matter more than anything.

How does exercise help reduce breast cancer risk? One of the main concerns is fat accumulated around the abdominal region. The oncologist explained, “Why does breast cancer happen more often in people who are obese? Because truncal fat, the fat that accumulates around the abdominal area, becomes a factory. Normally, oestrogen and progesterone hormones are secreted by the gonads, with the ovaries being the main source, but fat itself is also a source.”



This means that if you are trying to identify which area of fat may pose a greater concern, abdominal fat is particularly important because it is associated with hormonal activity.

Dr Sharma further added, "So wherever there is a large accumulation of fat around your tummy, an additional source is added, and that stimulates unopposed oestrogen. Unopposed oestrogen stimulation is one of the causes of breast cancer.”

Where your fat is stored can affect your hormones, and, in turn, your cancer risk. However, exercise cannot specifically target abdominal fat, so the focus should be on reducing overall body fat through regular physical activity and a balanced diet.

Is there any one best exercise for breast cancer prevention? The expert believed that there is no single magical exercise. Instead, she emphasised the importance of being consistent and staying motivated. Rather than searching for one ‘best’ workout, her recommendation is to include different forms of movement based on one's age, fitness level and physical capacity.

On cardio, Dr Sharma said, “So, at least some amount of cardio as well.”

Strength training, meanwhile, remains beneficial for women beyond breast cancer prevention. Dr Sharma said, “Strength training, particularly for women, is important not only for prevention of breast cancer, but also for their bone health.”