What are the early and late symptoms of breast cancer? Raipur oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains

He also shared certain symptoms that hint at advanced stages of the disease, in which case, time should not be lost in seeking medical help.

Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of the patient defeating the cancer . Taking to Instagram on August 3, Raipur-based oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma shared the symptoms of the condition that can act as an early warning system, so that people can get evaluated in time.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among women in India; as such, the importance of raising awareness about it should never be understated. Like other forms of cancer, the chances of successful treatment of breast cancer often depend on the stage at which it is diagnosed.

Early symptoms of breast cancer In the words of Dr Sharma, “If I were to mention five symptoms of breast cancer, then 1, 2, 3, and 4 would be: lump, lump, lump, and lump. This is because any lump is the first symptom of breast cancer. Not every lump is cancer, but most cancers start with one.”

But how can an untrained individual recognise a lump? Dr Sharma explained that if a region in the breast becomes harder than usual, or feels completely different from the surrounding breast tissue, then it could be a lump, and there is a chance of it being cancer.

This is the best time to start treatment, as the chances of success at this stage are high.

“Sometimes there is mild pain in the lump, but mostly there is no pain. For this reason, do not wait for pain to occur,” noted the oncologist. “Sometimes nothing is felt in the breast, but a lump-like sensation begins in the armpit.”

Another sign of breast cancer is changes in the nipple. This can include soreness that is not healing or even occasional discharge. The second is a serious symptom, especially if it's from only one breast and appears dark in colour, like blood, cautioned Dr Sharma.

Late symptoms of breast cancer Over time, breast cancer can affect the skin, causing redness, pain, or hardening of a region. According to the oncologist, such changes are generally not signs of early cancer, and a person should not wait for these to appear before seeking medical attention.

“80 to 90 percent of breast cancers occur in individuals with no family history,” cautioned Dr Sharma. “Therefore, do not think, 'it hasn't happened to anyone in my family, so it cannot happen to me.’ If any of these symptoms are present or if there is any other problem persisting for a long time, consult a surgeon, preferably a breast surgeon, for examination.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.