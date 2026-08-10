What are the early and late symptoms of breast cancer? Raipur oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains
While lumps are the most common symptoms of breast cancer, they are not the only warning sign. Dr Sharma shares symptoms to watch out for.
Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among women in India; as such, the importance of raising awareness about it should never be understated. Like other forms of cancer, the chances of successful treatment of breast cancer often depend on the stage at which it is diagnosed.
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Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of the patient defeating the cancer. Taking to Instagram on August 3, Raipur-based oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma shared the symptoms of the condition that can act as an early warning system, so that people can get evaluated in time.
He also shared certain symptoms that hint at advanced stages of the disease, in which case, time should not be lost in seeking medical help.
Early symptoms of breast cancer
In the words of Dr Sharma, “If I were to mention five symptoms of breast cancer, then 1, 2, 3, and 4 would be: lump, lump, lump, and lump. This is because any lump is the first symptom of breast cancer. Not every lump is cancer, but most cancers start with one.”
But how can an untrained individual recognise a lump? Dr Sharma explained that if a region in the breast becomes harder than usual, or feels completely different from the surrounding breast tissue, then it could be a lump, and there is a chance of it being cancer.
This is the best time to start treatment, as the chances of success at this stage are high.
“Sometimes there is mild pain in the lump, but mostly there is no pain. For this reason, do not wait for pain to occur,” noted the oncologist. “Sometimes nothing is felt in the breast, but a lump-like sensation begins in the armpit.”
Another sign of breast cancer is changes in the nipple. This can include soreness that is not healing or even occasional discharge. The second is a serious symptom, especially if it's from only one breast and appears dark in colour, like blood, cautioned Dr Sharma.
Late symptoms of breast cancer
Over time, breast cancer can affect the skin, causing redness, pain, or hardening of a region. According to the oncologist, such changes are generally not signs of early cancer, and a person should not wait for these to appear before seeking medical attention.
“80 to 90 percent of breast cancers occur in individuals with no family history,” cautioned Dr Sharma. “Therefore, do not think, 'it hasn't happened to anyone in my family, so it cannot happen to me.’ If any of these symptoms are present or if there is any other problem persisting for a long time, consult a surgeon, preferably a breast surgeon, for examination.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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